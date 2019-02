Emma Butterworth from Colchester found by police

Emma Butterworth, 28, from Colchester, is know to have links to Colchester and Ipswich and is believed to be travelling on foot or by public transport Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A Colchester woman with connections in the town and Ipswich has been found by officers.

Emma Butterworth, 28, was reported missing from her home at 10.25am on Tuesday, February 12, but is now found and no longer being sought by officers.

The police have thanked the public for their help in finding Ms Butterworth.