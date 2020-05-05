Ipswich photography student captures smiles during coronavirus lockdown

Photography student Emma Garrard has been capturing the faces of lockdown on her daily exercise trip Picture: EMMA GARRARD/EKGPHOTOS EMMA GARRARD/EKGPHOTOS

An Ipswich-based photography student has captured the smiling faces behind the closed doors of coronavirus lockdown in a bid to spread joy around the town.

Miss Garrard only photographs in the IP4 area during her daily walk and keeps at least two metres away from her subjects Picture: EMMA GARRARD/EKGPHOTOS Miss Garrard only photographs in the IP4 area during her daily walk and keeps at least two metres away from her subjects Picture: EMMA GARRARD/EKGPHOTOS

Emma Garrard, a second year student at Norwich University of the Arts, has been using her allotted outdoor daily exercise trip to capture life during these unique times by inviting families to stand on their door step and pose for a picture.

As news of her trips have spread across the IP4 area, Miss Garrard has continued to have more and more families request to have their picture taken.

Miss Garrard said: “As a photography student who enjoys portraiture, I wanted to continue my photography practice and capture this moment in time.

“I also wanted to create memories for people, therefore during my daily exercise walk I have been taking photos of people on their doorsteps.

The Norwich University of the Arts student said some people she photographs have not seen another face since lockdown began Picture: EMMA GARRARD/EKGPHOTOS The Norwich University of the Arts student said some people she photographs have not seen another face since lockdown began Picture: EMMA GARRARD/EKGPHOTOS

“I started with neighbours and friends initially and then this gradually spread on social media and I received more requests for my visit lists.”

Among some of her 70 subjects are young families, elderly couples – and a dog or two.

But the project has since furthered more than she ever could have expected, having now photographed keyworkers and frontline NHS staff, as well as elderly people who have not seen another face since lockdown began in March.

Miss Garrard added: “I have enjoyed creating memories for people at this strange time while gaining a sense of ‘normality’.

Miss Garrard has also pictured keyworkers such as NHS staff Picture: EMMA GARRARD/EKGPHOTOS Miss Garrard has also pictured keyworkers such as NHS staff Picture: EMMA GARRARD/EKGPHOTOS

“It has been humbling to have the experience of capturing some nurses, physios and other key workers who are working on the frontline.

“I was quite surprised to photograph some people who had not left the house due to ongoing health reasons, and I was the first person they had seen throughout this lockdown period.”

The postcode area has continued to make headlines in recent week for its community spirit, with both Cemetery Road and Tuddenham Avenue’s residents embracing lockdown spirit by hosting dance parties in their gardens and making their voices heard during the weekly clap for carers.