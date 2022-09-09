Inside the community centre providing a 'safe space' for the vulnerable

The Emmaus community centre located at the former Royal Oak pub in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/William Warnes

An Ipswich community centre that helps the most vulnerable in society says it has seen a "really good response" since its opening in December 2021.

Emmaus Suffolk community centre, located in the former Royal Oak pub on Felixstowe Road, offers support to rough sleepers and the homeless.

The venue has a café and a charity shop which are open to the public, with free accommodation also available for those who need it.

Amy Wragg joined the charity in April 2021 as a chartered manager apprentice.

"This is a place for anyone to come, meet new people and, if necessary, get help," she said.

Amy Wragg said: "We've put a lot of effort into making it a warm and friendly environment" - Credit: William Warnes

"Since we opened last year, we've had a really good response.

"We've put a lot of effort into making it a warm and friendly environment."

A number of staff at the community centre have needed support from Emmaus Suffolk in the past.

Initially starting as a volunteer, Dominique Jackson joined the charity four-and-a-half years ago after going through a difficult period in her life.

"I experienced some trauma and became ill both mentally and physically", she said.

"I lost my business and found myself needing help.

"I started getting support here and things became clearer.

"It restored my faith in humanity."

Just over a year ago, Dominique was offered a paid job with the charity.

"I wouldn't work anywhere else now", she said.

"It has become my safe space.

"We are a community and everyone looks out for each other.

"I've now started to live my life again and it's all because of this place."

Dominique Jackson said: "I've now started to live my life again and it's all because of this place" - Credit: William Warnes

The community centre offers a range of talks, workshops and events which Amy says help to offer advice to people who need help.

Coming up, the charity will offer meals for £2.50 as part of their 'One Pot Wonder' initiative, while a free activity called 'Kids and Carers Club' provides a space for guardians with small children.

All support is also offered with people's dignity in mind.

"You don't need to fill out a form to come here. You can just turn up", said Amy.

"We want to ensure people keep their dignity and pride.

"We don't believe in hassling people.

"We just want to sit them down and help where we can.

"People can be referred to us or we can signpost support to them.

"Inclusivity is crucial for us and we're open to anyone."