'Upcycling' workshops to encourage public to reduce waste

Upcycling workshops at Emmaus Suffolk Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Shoppers in Ipswich are being encouraged to 'upcycle' and give second-hand furniture a new lease of life in weekly workshops at a town centre store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The homeless charity challenged people to come along to the Ipswich shopping centre to have a go at upcycling Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX The homeless charity challenged people to come along to the Ipswich shopping centre to have a go at upcycling Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Homelessness and unemployment charity Emmaus Suffolk will be following the style of BBC TV show Money for Nothing in providing the free drop-in sessions at Sailmakers shopping centre every Thursday.

'Upcycling' refers to creatively re-using and transforming unused materials into new products, such as chairs or tables.

You may also want to watch:

The creation of the workshops will result in the creation of one permanent position within the charity, working alongside Emmaus volunteers in upcycling goods for sale in the workshops.

Emmaus Suffolk hosted an upcycling workshop Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX Emmaus Suffolk hosted an upcycling workshop Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Emmaus volunteers already upcycle goods at their base on the outskirts of Ipswich for sale in their store, but the new workshops have been made possible by funding from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

Claire Staddon, Emmaus executive lead, said: "It's become part of what we do as a charity - encouraging re-use, not landfill. We also upcycle and sell furniture as a way of making income.

"The support we get from people is fantastic. They like to pay for upcycled goods knowing that it's used to help others."

Emmaus will be opening their unit in Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich every Thursday from noon-4pm for the workshops.