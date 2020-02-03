E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Upcycling' workshops to encourage public to reduce waste

PUBLISHED: 16:40 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 03 February 2020

Upcycling workshops at Emmaus Suffolk Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Upcycling workshops at Emmaus Suffolk Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Shoppers in Ipswich are being encouraged to 'upcycle' and give second-hand furniture a new lease of life in weekly workshops at a town centre store.

The homeless charity challenged people to come along to the Ipswich shopping centre to have a go at upcycling Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIXThe homeless charity challenged people to come along to the Ipswich shopping centre to have a go at upcycling Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Homelessness and unemployment charity Emmaus Suffolk will be following the style of BBC TV show Money for Nothing in providing the free drop-in sessions at Sailmakers shopping centre every Thursday.

'Upcycling' refers to creatively re-using and transforming unused materials into new products, such as chairs or tables.

You may also want to watch:

The creation of the workshops will result in the creation of one permanent position within the charity, working alongside Emmaus volunteers in upcycling goods for sale in the workshops.

Emmaus Suffolk hosted an upcycling workshop Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIXEmmaus Suffolk hosted an upcycling workshop Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Emmaus volunteers already upcycle goods at their base on the outskirts of Ipswich for sale in their store, but the new workshops have been made possible by funding from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

Claire Staddon, Emmaus executive lead, said: "It's become part of what we do as a charity - encouraging re-use, not landfill. We also upcycle and sell furniture as a way of making income.

"The support we get from people is fantastic. They like to pay for upcycled goods knowing that it's used to help others."

Emmaus will be opening their unit in Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich every Thursday from noon-4pm for the workshops.

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Calls for more communication as future of surgery remains unclear

Walton Surgery, Felixstowe, has received a 'good' rating from the CQC. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Karl Fuller: Fans play their part alright Paul, but there is little in return!

James Wilson and Cole Skuse with hands on hips after Town had conceded their fourth goal to Peterborough United. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24