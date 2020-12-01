Ipswich’s Empire cinema will not re-open until 2021

Published: 1:48 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 5:02 PM December 8, 2020

The Empire cinema, based inside the Buttermarket in Ipswich will not be re-opening its doors until 2021, it has been announced.

The cinema chain announced on its social media channels that it would not be opening any of its cinemas until the new year.

The chain has 14 locations spread across the country, but only one in Suffolk.

Empire blamed the delays of new film releases and Government restrictions as the reasons for them not re-opening this week.

While Suffolk is in tier 2 in which the public can visit cinemas, many of its other locations like Sunderland are in the strictest tier, tier 3 which does not allow this.

In a statement the company said: “We have endeavoured to open as many cinemas as possible and when restrictions have allowed.

“However, with the recent delays of film releases and the Government tier restrictions across the country we have had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close this cinema until further notice.

“Nothing compares to watching a film on the big screen and we will be working hard in the background so that we can welcome you back as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you back in early 2021.”

The news follows the temporary closure of Empire’s competitors Cineworld, earlier in the year.

