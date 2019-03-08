Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Get your hands on free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream today

PUBLISHED: 09:55 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 09 April 2019

Ben & Jerry's annual free cone day is back at Ipswich Empire cinema on Tuesday April 9. Picture: BEN & JERRY'S

Ben & Jerry's annual free cone day is back at Ipswich Empire cinema on Tuesday April 9. Picture: BEN & JERRY'S

Archant

Are you often stuck in a cone-undrum about what flavour to go for? Today the people of Ipswich can try a range of Ben & Jerry’s flavours including cookie dough and cherry - all free of charge.

Today Ben & Jerry’s will be giving away ice cream so that customers can enjoy a scoop of any flavour on the menu.

From 12pm to 8pm in Ipswich Empire cinema, ice cream fans will be able to get their hands on as many flavours as they wish - including their latest and lightest creation Moo-phoria Chocolate Cookie Dough and Scoop Shop exclusives like Cherry Garcia.

The annual celebration will be available at selected cinemas and Scoop Shops nationwide and Ben & Jerry’s are expected to hand out more than a million scoops across the globe.

Co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield first dreamed up Free Cone Day way back in 1979, as a way to say a big thank you to the community surrounding their very first Scoop Shop in Burlington, Vermont.

Now the day has become an annual celebration.

You can find other participating Scoop Shop’s here.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Challenges building cultural cohesion with town’s newer arrivals

Organisations such as Ipswich Community Media, pictured at an open day at ISCRE, have worked to support new communities Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tourism guide launched to boost trade across Norfolk and Suffolk

Launch event of the Norfolk and Sufolk Attractions Great Days Out guide 2019 at Jimmy's Farm, Suffolk. General manager Stevie Sheppard, front pictured with NSTA committee members left to right Bella Hall, Peter Williamson, Trevor Eady, Judith Phillips and Fiona Siddall. Photo : Steve Adams

Labour can’t lose in Ipswich – but how many people will vote in the election?

Improvement work to the centre of Ipswich is expected to be an election issue in the town. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘That doesn’t bother me... it will definitely be a smaller squad’ - Lambert on streamlining and using free agent market

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert applauds the fans as his team gain a rare away win at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Ipswich man downloaded more than 80,000 indecent images of children, court told

Christopher Whiting,, of Appleby Close, Ipswich, downloaded more than 80,000 indecent images of children, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists