Get your hands on free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream today

Ben & Jerry's annual free cone day is back at Ipswich Empire cinema on Tuesday April 9. Picture: BEN & JERRY'S Archant

Are you often stuck in a cone-undrum about what flavour to go for? Today the people of Ipswich can try a range of Ben & Jerry’s flavours including cookie dough and cherry - all free of charge.

Today Ben & Jerry’s will be giving away ice cream so that customers can enjoy a scoop of any flavour on the menu.

From 12pm to 8pm in Ipswich Empire cinema, ice cream fans will be able to get their hands on as many flavours as they wish - including their latest and lightest creation Moo-phoria Chocolate Cookie Dough and Scoop Shop exclusives like Cherry Garcia.

The annual celebration will be available at selected cinemas and Scoop Shops nationwide and Ben & Jerry’s are expected to hand out more than a million scoops across the globe.

Co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield first dreamed up Free Cone Day way back in 1979, as a way to say a big thank you to the community surrounding their very first Scoop Shop in Burlington, Vermont.

Now the day has become an annual celebration.

You can find other participating Scoop Shop’s here.