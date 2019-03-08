Partly Cloudy

Storms on their way as warm weather subsides

PUBLISHED: 16:48 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 25 July 2019

Lightning is on its way this evening Picture: PAUL CHAPMAN

Lightning is on its way this evening Picture: PAUL CHAPMAN

Archant

Suffolk and Essex could be hit by thunderstorms in the next few hours, according to forecasters.

The Met Office has had a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place since 3pm on Thursday afternoon. The warning covers large swathes of the UK from the northern most parts of Scotland down towards the Kent coast.

Adam Drury from Weatherquest said that Suffolk and Essex could expect to see the storms from around 6.30 or 7pm this evening as they moved across from northern France.

He said that there was likely to be less lightning than was seen on Tuesday night but that there could be more rain.

The storms are likely to continue until around 3.30am on Friday.

The Met Office have given the storms a yellow-level warning, stating that "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures in some areas".

It added that: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind."

The storms come after the region experienced some of it's hottest temperatures ever.

In Essex the mercury has hit 37.7C in Writtle near Chelmsford, breaking an almost 80-year-old record for the county.

Meanwhile in Suffolk Santon Downham is currently the warmest part of the county at 36.3C.

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

