Engineers carry out checks at Ipswich Town Hall ahead of lockdown

Maintenance engineers carried out checks at the town hall in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Maintenance crews moved on to Ipswich Town Hall on Wednesday to carry out checks on its clock tower – watched by crowds taking advantage of the last day of shopping before the country goes back into lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A large platform vehicle allowed engineers to get up to the tower to check on the flues and the flagpoles at the top of the building.

You may also want to watch:

The engineers were able to take advantage of perfect weather to carry out the checks as large crowds watched what was happening.

The fountains continued to operate on the Cornhill – but things will change during the lockdown when the town’s Christmas Tree will be installed by Ipswich Central.

Although there will be no formal light-up this year, the tree will be put in place for people who walk through the town centre for part of their daily exercise – and for those using the food shops that are able to stay open to supply essential goods during the lockdown.