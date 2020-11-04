E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Engineers carry out checks at Ipswich Town Hall ahead of lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:10 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 04 November 2020

Maintenance engineers carried out checks at the town hall in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Maintenance engineers carried out checks at the town hall in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Maintenance crews moved on to Ipswich Town Hall on Wednesday to carry out checks on its clock tower – watched by crowds taking advantage of the last day of shopping before the country goes back into lockdown.

A large platform vehicle allowed engineers to get up to the tower to check on the flues and the flagpoles at the top of the building.

You may also want to watch:

The engineers were able to take advantage of perfect weather to carry out the checks as large crowds watched what was happening.

The fountains continued to operate on the Cornhill – but things will change during the lockdown when the town’s Christmas Tree will be installed by Ipswich Central.

Although there will be no formal light-up this year, the tree will be put in place for people who walk through the town centre for part of their daily exercise – and for those using the food shops that are able to stay open to supply essential goods during the lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Harvester closes restaurant in Ipswich permanently ahead of lockdown

The Harvester has now closed down in Cardinal Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Addict ‘crashed and burned’ by dealing Class A drugs in Ipswich park

Karl Bones was caught drug dealing in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A driver being pursued by police nearly hit two pedestrians walking with a buggy

Two pedestrians were almost hit by a Volkswagen Polo during the police pursuit in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Harvester closes restaurant in Ipswich permanently ahead of lockdown

The Harvester has now closed down in Cardinal Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Addict ‘crashed and burned’ by dealing Class A drugs in Ipswich park

Karl Bones was caught drug dealing in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A driver being pursued by police nearly hit two pedestrians walking with a buggy

Two pedestrians were almost hit by a Volkswagen Polo during the police pursuit in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man and schoolgirl exchanged intimate videos, court told

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Fully stocked’ QD stores set to remain open

QD Group has announced it will be keeping its stores open during the second lockdown Picture: QD GROUP

Engineers carry out checks at Ipswich Town Hall ahead of lockdown

Maintenance engineers carried out checks at the town hall in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘It wasn’t a sending off’ - Town confirm Dozzell red card appeal

Andre Dozzell is shown the red card for his foul on Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Town fined and Lambert charged by FA after ‘mass confrontation’ at Lincoln

Jon Nolan's red card provoked a flare-up of tempers at Lincoln City Picture: PAGEPIX LTD