News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Video

WATCH: Ecstatic pub-goers celebrate England sealing place in Euro final

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:29 PM July 7, 2021   
Fans celebrate England's first half equaliser in the semi-final against Denmark

Fans celebrate England's first half equaliser in the semi-final against Denmark - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans went ecstatic in Ipswich pubs as they celebrated England sealing a Euro 2020 final spot with an extra-time victory over Denmark.

Harry Kane's winner from a rebounded penalty was enough to overcome the spirited Danes as the Three Lions' secured a first tournament final appearance since 1966.

Gareth Southgate's men will now turn their attention to Sunday's showdown with Italy at Wembley.

Supporters filled out pubs across Suffolk but were left dejected after Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the first half.

England V Denmark Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

England are preparing to face Italy in Sunday's final - Credit: Charlotte Bond

However, they soon had a moment to celebrate as Simon Kjaer's own goal levelled the scores before half-time.

You may also want to watch:

Pub goers were then sent into delirium after Kane netted to secure England's passage to the final.

Most Read

  1. 1 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
  2. 2 Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo
  3. 3 Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront
  1. 4 Man suffered brain injury in drink-fuelled late-night brawl
  2. 5 TV star Ant Middleton praises Ipswich coffee shop
  3. 6 Bottomless batter: Town pub reopens with all you can eat Yorkshires
  4. 7 Japanese knotweed may not be 'death sentence' for Ipswich homes
  5. 8 GALLERY: Crowds pack Ipswich pubs as England seal place in Euro 2020 final
  6. 9 Crash involving car and cyclist near Holywells Park in Ipswich
  7. 10 Alleged victim of Ipswich park rape struggled to get away, court told
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brandon Chambers has been missing since Sunday and his family are worried about him

Suffolk Live

'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Selkirk Gurkha, a restaurant specialising in Indian and Nepalese cuisine, which has re-opened P

Coronavirus

Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Lee Arthurs, of Ipswich, has been jailed for 11 and a half years

Ambulance worker jailed for 11 years over vile child sex abuse images

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Hollywoods during it's official opening night in 1988

Nostalgia

Do you remember these Ipswich nightclubs?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus