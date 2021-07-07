Video
WATCH: Ecstatic pub-goers celebrate England sealing place in Euro final
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Fans went ecstatic in Ipswich pubs as they celebrated England sealing a Euro 2020 final spot with an extra-time victory over Denmark.
Harry Kane's winner from a rebounded penalty was enough to overcome the spirited Danes as the Three Lions' secured a first tournament final appearance since 1966.
Gareth Southgate's men will now turn their attention to Sunday's showdown with Italy at Wembley.
Supporters filled out pubs across Suffolk but were left dejected after Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the first half.
However, they soon had a moment to celebrate as Simon Kjaer's own goal levelled the scores before half-time.
Pub goers were then sent into delirium after Kane netted to secure England's passage to the final.
