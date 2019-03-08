International football star supports over 180 teams at huge Suffolk FA tournament

Maisie and Tyler from Whitton FC Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A former international football player has showed her support for the Suffolk FA at their annual festival of football which saw more than 180 teams competing in women's world cup themed competition.

Over 180 children took part in a huge football tournament at Whitton United FC Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Over 180 children took part in a huge football tournament at Whitton United FC Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The two-day festival at the home of Whitton United FC in Ipswich is Suffolk FA's flagship event bringing together teams from across the county.

The competition featured boys, girls, adult and disability teams who all played against each other within their categories in competitive games, with all participants coming away with a certificate, presented by former England and Arsenal star, Kelly Smith.

There was also a McDonalds sponsored activity area where players could have a kick around on inflatable goals and win prizes playing mini-games.

Kelly said: "It's been fantastic so far. Walking in you could just see the vast number of pitches and the young kids playing small sided games and that's what its all about getting as many touches on the ball as possible.

"I was reminiscing earlier about being eight or nine years old and playing at these types of tournaments with the sun shining and having fun with your friends.

"It is so much fun to see the smiles of their faces. They are really having a good time and handing out the certificates is great.

"It's great to see young girls and boys of all ages playing. I think that the Suffolk Fa have done a fantastic job today."

The annual competition was created in a bid to showcase the inclusively of Suffolk FA. Each year the festival is themed on a different summer sports competition.

Nick Garnham, marketing and PR officer for, Suffolk FA, said: "This must be the biggest sporting event across the whole of Suffolk this weekend.

"You look at the number of participants and the number of parents here it's absolutely fantastic.

"The event is purely for fun and we have a former England International here to present the awards so it's a great day for sport in Suffolk, not just for football.

"This festival caters for every element of football. Every group, every age, every gender any level of disability.

"Everyone is catered for and that is the ultimate aim is to have a festival which showcases football in Suffolk."

