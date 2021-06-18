Gallery
England fans disappointed at goalless draw against Scotland
Published: 11:11 PM June 18, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
England fans in Ipswich were disappointed when the game with Scotland ended in a draw.
The 0-0 result left Gardeners Arms supporters shocked and saddened by the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship result.
This means all is not certain for Scotland or England's hopes of qualifying for the next round.
There were several moments in the game when it looked like England would score but it proved a less than satisfying result.
England will play Czech Republic on Tuesday while Scotland will face Croatia as the team's battle to see who makes it to the next round.
You may also want to watch:
We would love to hear from you if you have a story or pictures from the Euros. Send them to newsroom@archant.co.uk to be included.
Most Read
- 1 Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester
- 2 Flooding off the A14 causes emergency road closure in Ipswich
- 3 Opening date confirmed for new indoor market in Ipswich's former Peacocks
- 4 WATCH: England fan pulled out of water at Ipswich marina
- 5 £1.4m home with swimming pool and tennis court for sale on edge of Ipswich
- 6 A12 underpass closed after car stuck in water
- 7 Kesgrave shooting trial: 'Good character cannot provide a defence'
- 8 Drug courier delivering cocaine in Ipswich is jailed
- 9 'Stressed' bride forced to cut guest list just over a week before wedding
- 10 302 complaints about dogs off lead in Christchurch Park
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus