England fans disappointed at goalless draw against Scotland

Gallery

Published: 11:11 PM June 18, 2021

England fans at the Gardeners Arms cannot believe it as their team draws with Scotland. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England fans in Ipswich were disappointed when the game with Scotland ended in a draw.

The 0-0 result left Gardeners Arms supporters shocked and saddened by the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship result.

This means all is not certain for Scotland or England's hopes of qualifying for the next round.

England fans hoping for a goal as England draw with Scotland at the Gardeners Arms in Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There were several moments in the game when it looked like England would score but it proved a less than satisfying result.

England will play Czech Republic on Tuesday while Scotland will face Croatia as the team's battle to see who makes it to the next round.

England fans at the Gardeners Arms in Ipswich cannot believe it as England draw with Scotland - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England fans' hearts sink as England draws with Scotland. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England fans at the Gardeners Arms in Ipswich shocked as England draw with Scotland. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown