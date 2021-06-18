Where are you watching England vs Scotland tonight?

Published: 8:38 PM June 18, 2021

England fans at The Gardeners Arms in Ipswich on the night of England v Scotland. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans have braved the wet and rainy weather to watch the England vs Scotland game at the pub tonight.

Inside the Gardeners Arms in Ipswich with fans on the England vs Scotland game - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Gardeners Arms is all booked up for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship with lots of England fans sitting at distanced tables for tonight's match.

The Gardeners Arms in Ipswich on the night of England v Scotland. L-R Kevin and Nathan Reeve, Stephen Bailey, Jordan Parker - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

If England win they will qualify for the next round, while Scotland still have everything to play for after losing to the Czech Republic.

England fans L-R Naomi Hodges, Sam Langdown, Nikki Timmis. - Credit: Sarah Brown

A telepathic tortoise has already predicted England's triumph over Scotland.

Bowser also correctly called the Croatia game, which England won.

The Gardeners Arms football fans stick their hands up for England - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

England fans at The Gardeners Arms in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



