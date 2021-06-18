News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Where are you watching England vs Scotland tonight?

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:38 PM June 18, 2021   
England fans at The Gardeners Arms in England on the night of England v Scotland. Picture: Sarah Lu

England fans at The Gardeners Arms in Ipswich on the night of England v Scotland. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans have braved the wet and rainy weather to watch the England vs Scotland game at the pub tonight.

England fans at The Gardeners Arms in England on the night of England v Scotland. Picture: Sarah Lu

Inside the Gardeners Arms in Ipswich with fans on the England vs Scotland game - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Gardeners Arms is all booked up for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship with lots of England fans sitting at distanced tables for tonight's match.

England fans at The Gardeners Arms in England on the night of England v Scotland. L-R Kevin and Nath

The Gardeners Arms in Ipswich on the night of England v Scotland. L-R Kevin and Nathan Reeve, Stephen Bailey, Jordan Parker - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

If England win they will qualify for the next round, while Scotland still have everything to play for after losing to the Czech Republic.

England fans at The Gardeners Arms in England on the night of England v Scotland.L-R Naomi Hodges, S

England fans L-R Naomi Hodges, Sam Langdown, Nikki Timmis. - Credit: Sarah Brown

A telepathic tortoise has already predicted England's triumph over Scotland. 

Bowser also correctly called the Croatia game, which England won. 

England fans at The Gardeners Arms in England on the night of England v Scotland. Picture: Sarah Lu

The Gardeners Arms football fans stick their hands up for England - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

We would love to hear from you if you have a great story or pictures celebrating the Euros. Send them to newsroom@archant.co.uk to be included.

England fans at The Gardeners Arms in England on the night of England v Scotland. Picture: Sarah Lu

England fans at The Gardeners Arms in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


You may also want to watch:

Euro 2020
Ipswich News

