Where are you watching England vs Scotland tonight?
Published: 8:38 PM June 18, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Fans have braved the wet and rainy weather to watch the England vs Scotland game at the pub tonight.
The Gardeners Arms is all booked up for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship with lots of England fans sitting at distanced tables for tonight's match.
If England win they will qualify for the next round, while Scotland still have everything to play for after losing to the Czech Republic.
A telepathic tortoise has already predicted England's triumph over Scotland.
Bowser also correctly called the Croatia game, which England won.
We would love to hear from you if you have a great story or pictures celebrating the Euros. Send them to newsroom@archant.co.uk to be included.
