Homes at risk as flood warnings issued for Suffolk coast

People are being urged to protect their property as spring tides are expected to cause flooding on the Suffolk coastline.

Flood warnings have been issued for Bawdsey Quay, Felixstowe Ferry and the Southwold coastline as Tuesday’s tides are set to be higher than usual – potentially putting homes and businesses at risk.

The Environment Agency website has said people should “be ready to take action” if flooding is expected near their properties, with low lying areas most at risk.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency confirmed it has been monitoring conditions throughout East Anglia and will be closing all floodgates and other structures, as well as checking its defences throughout the risk period.

Less serious flood alerts are also likely to be issued for the coastline from Lowestoft to Bawdsey, the Tidal Deben Estuary, Felixstowe to Clacton, Clacton to St. Peters Flat and the Colne and Blackwater Estuaries, and St Peter’s Flat to Shoeburyness and the Crouch and Roach Estuaries.

The surge will only affect tides on Tuesday and all alerts and warnings should be removed by Wednesday morning.

The spokesman said: “Currently, forecast tide levels for Tuesday have decreased and we are looking at typical winter surge conditions for this time of year.

“We have issued flood alerts and warnings for parts of the Norfolk, Suffolk and North Essex coast this afternoon to cover Tuesday morning’s tide.

“We have issued three flood warnings including one covering the Norfolk coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott; one for Bawdsey Quay & Felixstowe Ferry in Suffolk; and one for the Suffolk coast at Southwold.

“Further flood alerts may be required for the Tuesday evening tide as well.”

The spokesman added: “People can keep themselves safe by not entering flood water and by avoiding beaches and promenades at times of high tide.

“If you live in an area at risk of flooding then sign up for our free flood warning service and if you receive a flood alert or warning them listen to the information and advice and take precautions to keep yourself safe.”