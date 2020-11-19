E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Flood warnings upgraded for Ipswich, Felixstowe and Martlesham

PUBLISHED: 11:24 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 19 November 2020

Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry have had new flood warnings issued for them Picture: SIMON PAGE/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

The Environment Agency have issued upgraded flood warnings for Suffolk this morning.

There are three new red level flood warnings which mean that flooding is expected rather than possible.

These warnings cover;

• the tidal River Orwell at Cliff Quay industrial area in Ipswich

• isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary at Martlesham

• Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry

The warnings come after a number of lower level flood alerts were issued for the coast from Lowestoft down to Bawdsey for Thursday morning.

A number of additional flood alerts have been issued to cover this area and further down to Clacton in Essex.

The Deben estuary and River Waveney are also included in the alerts.

The Environment Agency said: “Flood water is dangerous.

“Don’t put yourself or others at risk.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide.”

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

