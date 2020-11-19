Flood warnings upgraded for Ipswich, Felixstowe and Martlesham

The Environment Agency have issued upgraded flood warnings for Suffolk this morning.

There are three new red level flood warnings which mean that flooding is expected rather than possible.

These warnings cover;

• the tidal River Orwell at Cliff Quay industrial area in Ipswich

• isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary at Martlesham

• Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry

The warnings come after a number of lower level flood alerts were issued for the coast from Lowestoft down to Bawdsey for Thursday morning.

A number of additional flood alerts have been issued to cover this area and further down to Clacton in Essex.

The Deben estuary and River Waveney are also included in the alerts.

The Environment Agency said: “Flood water is dangerous.

“Don’t put yourself or others at risk.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide.”

