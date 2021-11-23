Environment Agency completes repairs to Felixstowe Ferry sea defences

Large bags of rocks were used to reinforce the sea defences near Felixstowe Golf Course - Credit: The Environment Agency

Environment Agency contractors have completed repairs to the sea defences in front of the golf course at Felixstowe Ferry.

These repairs were necessary after inspectors noticed spaces forming behind the rock revetments.

Voids were forming behind the rock revetments at Felixstowe Ferry - Credit: The Environment Agency

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority. Following last winter’s storms, the Environment Agency has been working to repair defences across the country. We’re ready to act wherever it is needed.

“On a routine inspection of flood defences, our officers discovered large voids were forming behind the rock revetment at Felixstowe Ferry."

Low carbon concrete was used, saving three tons of CO2 - Credit: The Environment Agency

“Bags of rocks were used to fill the majority of the gaps and the reminder was filled with concrete. We used low carbon concrete, saving an estimated three tonnes of carbon emissions on cement productions (equivalent to driving 9,639 miles in a diesel car).

“This work aimed to stabilise the coastal flood defence ahead of the winter’s flood season and ensure public safety on the footpath.”