‘Take a bit of pride in Ipswich’

Naan bread has been dumped on The Strand along the River Orwell Picture: JASON ALEXANDER JASON ALEXANDER

Mystery piles of naan bread dumped on The Strand in Wherstead has prompted an Ipswich man to speak out about litter in the area.

An environmental campaigner has called for people to take more pride in Ipswich Picture: JASON ALEXANDER An environmental campaigner has called for people to take more pride in Ipswich Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Environmental campaigner Jason Alexander, who has lived in Ipswich his whole life, has been left puzzled by the large amounts of naan bread regularly being left in lay-bys along the road near the Orwell Bridge.

Jason litter picks along The Strand, collecting debris washed up on the shoreline.

But on several occasions at the end of last year and again over the last few weeks. Jason who has spotted the piles of the Indian bread - each one enough to fill a black bin bag.

Jason said: “That quantity of bread is not from someone’s home, I imagine it could be a restaurant dumping it thinking that birds will eat it.

“The problem is the bread will go mouldy before the birds can eat it. The bread has attracted vermin and it is not nice to look at.”

He claims people are also throwing litter out of their car windows and not using bins or taking it home.

It is a mystery, who is leaving the naan bread in the lay-bys near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER It is a mystery, who is leaving the naan bread in the lay-bys near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

“It is such a beautiful spot, when you get litter and other things dumped it spoils it for everyone.”

Jason is now calling on people living in Ipswich to “take a bit of pride” in the appearance of their town and the beautiful areas surrounding it.

He said: “There are so many positive things about Ipswich, particularly the nearby scenery.”

A spokesman from Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council’s Public Realm team said they are not aware of a specific issue with naan bread but the lay-bys in question are cleared on a weekly basis.

Councillor John Ward, Leader of Babergh District Council, said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour such as fly-tipping and littering spoiling our beautiful district or endangering wildlife.

“Over the last four years, we have cleaned up over 800 incidents of fly tipping, prosecuting and fining offenders where possible. In total we have imposed fines of £8,500 for littering and other waste offences and we will continue to work with our communities and residents to keep our neighbourhoods safe and clean.”

Recently we reported on hundreds of dead crabs that washed up on the banks of the River Orwell. Jason believed these were dumped whereas others have said it is just a natural occurrence.

