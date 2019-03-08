Partly Cloudy

Strange humming noise 'wrecking our sleep', say Ipswich residents

PUBLISHED: 17:39 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 16 May 2019

The mystery hum or drone is causing a headache for residents in Wherstead Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Google

It has been driving people in Ipswich up the wall - so just what is that "hideous" humming noise stopping people from getting to sleep?

People in Wherstead Road say the irritating sound has caused them headaches for the past three years - not just at night, but also during the day.

They are baffled as to what the intermittent noise is, taking their complaints to Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) officers who are still trying to get to the bottom of the mystery.

It looks as though an end to the nightmare might be in sight, as the authority's environmental health team believes it has identified the source of the noise in the port area.

However it needs to do further work to pinpoint exactly which piece of equipment is driving people to distraction - and it cannot come soon enough for frustrated town residents.

Resident Steve Green said it had been like having a cement mixer in his bedroom for the past three years,

He said he had lost count of the number of times he had complained to IBC.

"It is hideous," he said.

"Some nights it will keep you awake for hours. It's been years we've been moaning about it.

"Please get it stopped. It is are wrecking our sleep."

Some residents have even set up an online forum to discuss the problem, with complaints from people in Wherstead Road, Burrell Road, Stamford Close, Winchester Way, Prince of Wales Drive and Newark Close.

A spokesman for IBC said: "Officers have been working with several business in the port area to identify the source of the noise.

"They now believe they have discovered which site the noise is originating from but need to undertake further work to identify the specific piece of equipment in order to proceed."

It is not the first time strange noises have been heard in Ipswich.

Earlier this year a so-called mystery "skyquake" surprised people living in the town.

Man injured in stabbing on Ipswich estate

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘I pleaded with him to stop’, recalls officer run over by fleeing criminal

A still image from dash cam footage of Pc Amy Macaulay being run over by James Turner in London Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stabbing victim, 30, ‘attacked from behind’ on way home

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

New shops, boutiques and cafes planned for Manning’s Amusements in Felixstowe

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to ‘decline in retail’

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

