'We hope he is safe' concern for Ipswich teenager missing since October

Meron Tadese has reportedly been missing for two months, his YMCA workers have said - Credit: YMCA Trinity

Concerns have been raised about the safety of a "well-liked" 18-year-old last seen at his Ipswich home two months ago.

Meron Tadese, who was granted asylum in the UK after migrating from Eritrea, was last seen around October 26 at the YMCA in Ipswich, where he had been living since arriving in the UK in March 2020.

He was just 16 when he came to live in Ipswich, and celebrated his 18th birthday back in August.

YMCA Trinity staff described Tadese as "well-liked", saying he loved football and enjoyed riding his bike to meet up with his friends in the area, some of whom were also from Eritrea.

He is enrolled to study English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) full-time at Suffolk New College.

Kara Mills, an accommodation project worker for YMCA Trinity, said: "We are concerned as it's out of the blue for him.

"We'd like to know he's OK. He doesn't have to come back but we hope he's safe."

Suffolk police confirmed a missing person's report had been received, but were not able to confirm an investigation was taking place and no appeals have been made.

A spokesman said: "We are only notified when a person is classified as high risk, at which point a media appeal is often requested."

Police assess the level of risk by building up a picture of the person and their personal circumstances, taking into account factors such as the person's age or need for essential medication or treatment.

The circumstances of the disappearance are also considered, including if the disappearance is out of character or any financial, employment or relationship problems being experienced by the missing person.

High risk missing person investigations are launched when it is believed there is a "real and immediate danger to the safety of the missing person or to the public"; a low risk classification is applied when there is no apparent threat of danger.

It has not been confirmed which risk level classification has been applied to Tadese.

Anyone with any information about Meron Tadese or his whereabouts is asked to contact the YMCA in Ipswich on 01473 252456, Suffolk County Council social services or Suffolk oolice.