Ernie Hudson praises Suffolk Ghostbusters

A man from Ipswich who co-founded the Suffolk Ghostbusters group has received high praise from Ernie Hudson, who plays Winston Zeddemore in the cult classic.

Daniel Newman co-founded the group with friends Shaun Howard and Nick Mabbett, and the three spent lockdown sending birthday video messages to children, dressed in full Ghostbusting attire, in an effort to bring a smile to some faces during times of uncertainty.

Soon, the group were sending out hundreds of video messages a week, and decided to ask recipients to make a donation to the Suffolk Mind charity, in lieu of any kind of payment.

Hudson was alerted to the group’s work within their community, and was so impressed with their efforts that he reached out to them in a video message, in which he names Daniel personally.

“I had to take a moment and just say congratulations, I’m so excited to be able to give you guys a shout-out. I know you guys have been out there doing some amazing work, a lot of charity work, and really making a very, very huge difference to the community, not just talking about making a difference but actually being a difference,” he told them.

“It’s surreal,” says Daniel. “It was late Friday night when I saw the video, I was about to go to sleep and there it was. I watched it a handful of times in amazement and it definitely made it that bit harder to fall asleep that night!”

Daniel Newman dressed up in his Ghostbusters costume to wish children a virtual happy birthday during lockdown. - Credit: Suffolk Ghostbusters

The video messages during lockdown were, explains Daniel, “really what started the Suffolk Ghostbusters. I noticed a handful of people via social media voicing their upset because a child’s birthday was cancelled or similar due to restrictions, and they were asking people to wish their children happy birthdays virtually, to let them know people still cared.

“I took part, but as I had my Ghostbusters costume at home, I thought I’d make mine that little bit more unique and special. What started as a small idea spiralled into something massive.”

The group is recognised by Ghost Corps, a production company which oversee the Ghostbusters franchise, and is the first of its kind in Suffolk.

But, says Daniel, “it’s not a unique club where you have to be a member, but if you’re in Suffolk and you like Ghostbusters, you can come and hang out with us anytime.”

The characters in Ghostbusters use 'proton packs,' designed by Dr Egon Spengler. - Credit: Suffolk Ghostbusters



