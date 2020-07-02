Woman who suffered brain injury at hospital awarded six-figure payout

Ipswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A patient left with a brain injury after NHS treatment has received a £200,000 settlement from a hospital trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Hospital, part of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), has agreed to an interim payment ahead of a court hearing next year where the extent of future damages payments will be discussed.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a clinical negligence claim against the trust for personal injuries sustained following her treatment.

While in hospital, she suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage.

Record-keeping was considered poor, the woman was given medication which went against adult advanced life support (ALS) guidelines, and she was not monitored adequately while recovering from treatment, the High Court heard on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Judge Martin Spencer approved an initial payment of £200,000 for rehabilitation and said the trust must pay a further £190,000 for legal fees by July 28.

He directed that an update on the patient’s rehabilitation, and proposals for a future cost and case management hearing, should be provided by November 2020.

Such a hearing would assess the amount of further damages the woman is entitled to – on the basis that, but for the negligence, she would not have suffered a cardiac arrest or any consequential brain damage/neurological injury during her hospital stay.

This case would not be heard until 2021 at the earliest, the judge added.

Lawyers for ESNEFT described the case as “tragic and serious”.

On behalf of the trust, they wished the woman and her family the “very best”.

ESNEFT bosses said they are unable to add anything further for legal reasons.