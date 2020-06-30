Air ambulance lands at Ipswich waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at a car park on the Ipswich waterfont.

The helicopter was seen circling over central Ipswich before landing at the Athena Hall Car Park around 10am today, June 30.

Further details regarding the incident are not currently known.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

