Air ambulance lands at Ipswich waterfront
PUBLISHED: 10:23 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 30 June 2020
PETER CHAMBERS
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at a car park on the Ipswich waterfont.
The helicopter was seen circling over central Ipswich before landing at the Athena Hall Car Park around 10am today, June 30.
Further details regarding the incident are not currently known.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
More follows
