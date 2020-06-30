E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Air ambulance lands at Ipswich waterfront

PUBLISHED: 10:23 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 30 June 2020

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

PETER CHAMBERS

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at a car park on the Ipswich waterfont.

The helicopter was seen circling over central Ipswich Picture: PETER CHAMBERSThe helicopter was seen circling over central Ipswich Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

The helicopter was seen circling over central Ipswich before landing at the Athena Hall Car Park around 10am today, June 30.

Further details regarding the incident are not currently known.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

More follows

