Dock worker denies raping drunken woman

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Essex dock worker pulled a drunk, semi-naked woman out of his car and “dropped” her on the pavement after allegedly raping her, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Witnesses saw a Ford Mondeo driven by 24-year-old Joe Jordan stop in a street in Parkeston and watched him pull a woman out by her arms and drop her by the roadside, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

“She was left lying on the ground with her skirt up revealing she had no underwear on,” said Lesley Bates, prosecuting.

“She was unable to sit up, she couldn’t speak other than to mumble and she had wet herself,” she added.

Members of the public were so concerned about her that they called an ambulance, and when she was taken to hospital her blood-alcohol concentration was four-and-a-half times the limit for driving.

Samples were taken and Jordan’s semen was found on an intimate swab taken from her.

Miss Bates claimed the woman wasn’t capable of consenting to sex because of her level of intoxication.

Jordan, 24, of Main Road, Harwich, denies two offences of rape.

Miss Bates told the court that on July 17 the woman, who she described as a binge drinker, had visited a relative and they had shared a box of wine before she left at 7pm with a third of a bottle of vodka.

She was seen drinking from the bottle and swaying from side to side in Parkeston Road at 8pm by a woman who knew her and had stopped to see if she could help her.

At that moment another car pulled up and a man went over to the alleged victim, who called him “Jamie” and said she knew him.

He offered to take the alleged victim home, and because they appeared to know each other the other woman had driven off.

Forty minutes later the alleged victim was seen being pulled out of Jordan’s car and being “dropped” on the pavement, said Miss Bates.

After his arrest Jordan denied raping the woman and said they had consensual sex.

He described her as “a little drunk” and added: “It’s not like she was out of it.”

He claimed that when he dropped her off she had given him a kiss and told him she loved him and had refused to put her underwear back on.

The trial continues.