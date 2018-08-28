Fundraising page set up for families relocated after devastating fire

The house could be seen ablaze from neighbouring properties. Picture: AJ ELIZABETH Archant

A fundraising page has been set up in aid of the families devastated by a fire that gutted a block of flats in Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The blaze started on the morning of January 5: Picture: GINA SIMMS The blaze started on the morning of January 5: Picture: GINA SIMMS

Essex Fire Service is currently investigating the cause of the fire which started around 10am on January 5.

Residents from the flats, which are located in Golden Noble Hill, Colchester, had to be evacuated after the fire spread throughout the building.

Seven crews tackled the blaze in the two-story premises. However, the damage caused by the fire forced the families to seek temporary accommodation.

Gina Simms set up the Gofundme page after hearing that the families had been relocated. She lives on the same street and saw the fire happen.

She said: “I went outside because a fire engine roared past and stopped near to mine.

“I opened the door to people running and thick black smoke. I thought it was my next door neighbour it was that bad.

“I walked up to check and saw flames from the flats behind us. I heard loads of screaming and within a minute the roof collapsed.”

The page has currently raised £155 of the £600 goal after 10 hours and Ms Simms is hoping it reaches the final total.

She said: “I feel gutted for the families, it was so terrifying to look at, let alone be living there.

“I just hope that the funding page fills up. They need help”

Fire crews tackled the blaze throughout the day, finally leaving the scene at 4pm.

Two crews were deployed from the town along with those from Tiptree, Brightlingsea, Mersea and Clacton.

A further engine with an aerial ladder platform from Chelmsford was requested by the officer in charge so that the fire could be tackled from above..

A spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “A full investigation into the cause of the fire will go ahead in due course.”