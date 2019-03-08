Pair accused of possessing knife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of two Essex men accused of having a knife in a residential road in Ipswich is expected to take place in July.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Thursday April 4 were Mohamed Abdullahi and Rhyone Hinkson.

Abdullahi, 20, of Ilford Lane, Ilford, and Hinkson, 22, of Mansfield Road, Ilford, pleaded not guilty to having a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Macaulay Road in the Whitton area of Ipswich on January 15 this year.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case for a one or two day trial which will take place during a two week warned list commencing July 8.

The two men were remanded in custody.