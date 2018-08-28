Sunshine and Showers

Attacker attempted robbery as victim collected washing from garden

PUBLISHED: 07:44 14 December 2018

the man was bringing in his washing when he was attacked from behind Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

the man was bringing in his washing when he was attacked from behind Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man collecting his laundry was sprung upon by an unknown man in an attempted robbery.

At around 12.15am on Tuesday, December 11, a man in his 40s was bringing in his washing at his home in Carisbrooke Avenue when he was pushed from behind by an unknown attacker.

A neighbour came to the aid of the victim and the attacker ran from the scene.

The intruder was described as being white, of a skinny build, aged in his early 20s and between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 5 inches tall.

The victim said the man wore a hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/181032/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

07:08 Jake Foxford
Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A fraudster cheated the system to illegally sub-let her council home for her own “greedy profit” - and then bought it at a huge discount, a court heard.

Gallery Will you be wearing your Christmas jumpers today?

05:30 Sophie Barnett
Brookside pre school in their Christmas jumpers for charity. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Today people from all around the country will be pulling on a silly sweater and getting into the festive spirit in aid of the Save the Children charity.

Suffolk households face above-inflation council tax rises next April

21 minutes ago Paul Geater
Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire announced the settlement for councils. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Households in Suffolk could see council tax bills rise by 4.7% next year if the county’s local authorities and police do as the government suggests in its local government settlement.

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Yesterday, 18:13 Jessica Hill
Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

Retailers in Ipswich say they feel betrayed by Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) for giving the go ahead to a christmas craft market, at a time when many stores are battling to stay afloat.

Video Why this holiday destination is fully-booked months in advance

Yesterday, 20:04 Megan Aldous
Letheringham Water Mill Cottages near Woodbridge has always been a winner with guests. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A holiday cottage owner has credited her success in a national award scheme to her staff - who judges say are like ‘gold dust’.

Midge Ure brings Vienna and Ultravox back to Ipswich for anniversary gig

Yesterday, 19:56 Andrew Clarke
Midge Ure, songwriter and frontman of Ultravox, is bringing the sound of Vienna to Ipswich as part of a 40th anniversary tour Photo: Midge Ure

Midge Ure, one of the prime innovators of 1980s electronic pop, will be marking the 40th anniversary of Ultravox and the hit album Vienna with a special tour. Arts Editor Andrew Clarke takes a walk down an atmospheric memory lane

Where in Suffolk does it take over 20 hours to download a film?

Yesterday, 21:33 Dominic Moffitt  and Katy Sandalls
Work has been ongoing to improve Suffolk's broadband for a number of years: Councillor Mark Bee, councillor Michael Gower and councillor Sir Peter Batho with Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey at the opening of the upgraded Saxmundham broadband unit Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

New research has revealed vast differences in the broadband speeds being experienced by internet users across Suffolk.

Waxing lyrical with Suffolk candle-makers Ayra Candles

Yesterday, 18:07 Jessica Hill
Jenny Hogg and Lina Hogg from Arya Candles. Picture: Penny Morgan

Today the luxury candle market is booming, and while it’s still dominated by giants like Yankee Candle, which takes up 46% of the market, a number of smaller firms are lighting up the sector too - especially in the festive season.

Drug and alcohol service rated ‘good’ but test area improvements required

Yesterday, 17:55 Tom Potter
Turning Point, Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A substance misuse service for people across Suffolk has been rated ‘good’ by health inspectors.

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Hospice charity shop burgled

The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

See how your child’s primary school performed in 2018’s KS2 SATS table

94% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School achieved their expected KS2 grade Picture: RUTH LEACH
