Attacker attempted robbery as victim collected washing from garden

the man was bringing in his washing when he was attacked from behind Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man collecting his laundry was sprung upon by an unknown man in an attempted robbery.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 12.15am on Tuesday, December 11, a man in his 40s was bringing in his washing at his home in Carisbrooke Avenue when he was pushed from behind by an unknown attacker.

A neighbour came to the aid of the victim and the attacker ran from the scene.

The intruder was described as being white, of a skinny build, aged in his early 20s and between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 5 inches tall.

The victim said the man wore a hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/181032/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.