Attacker attempted robbery as victim collected washing from garden
PUBLISHED: 07:44 14 December 2018
Archant
A man collecting his laundry was sprung upon by an unknown man in an attempted robbery.
At around 12.15am on Tuesday, December 11, a man in his 40s was bringing in his washing at his home in Carisbrooke Avenue when he was pushed from behind by an unknown attacker.
A neighbour came to the aid of the victim and the attacker ran from the scene.
The intruder was described as being white, of a skinny build, aged in his early 20s and between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 5 inches tall.
The victim said the man wore a hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/181032/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.