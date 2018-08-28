Tribute to ‘much-adored’ dad who died in M11 motorcycle crash

Steve Lord, 63, was riding his mortorcycle when he was involved in the fatal collision in the M11 near Stansted Airport on January 16 Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY Archant

Loving tributes have been paid to a “much-adored” husband and father after a crash on the M11, near Stansted Airport.

Steve Lord, 63, from Dunmow in Essex, died following a collision involving a car and his motorbike, heading southbound between Stansted and Harlow at around 5am on Wednesday, January 16.

In a statement, his wife Diane said: “Steve was a much-adored husband of 40 years, a proud father of two daughters and a doting grandfather of two grandsons, aged three and one.

“Steve loved being surrounded by his family, especially his playful grandsons. He was aiming to retire in the coming years and planned to enjoy his free time with family, both at home and on holiday in Spain.

“He will be remembered for his warmth, his generosity, his storytelling and his wicked sense of humour.

“He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Mrs Lord described her husband as a life-long motorcycle enthusiast, having ridden and restored motorcycles for 45 years.

He had won a number of awards for restoring custom and classic cars and was an active member of the Kawasaki Triples Club.

“We’d like to thank our friends and family for their continued support and would like to give a special thank you to Essex Police,” Mrs Lord added.

“In particular, we’re grateful for the hard work of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit and the care and compassion of our Family Liaison Officers who have provided an invaluable service.”

A 37-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving while under the influence of drink and drugs.

He has been released on bail until February 11.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who saw, or has dash cam footage of, a blue Ford Focus and how it was being driven between Stansted Airport, the A120, the M11 and on the A414 at Harlow between 4.40am and 5.15am on January 16.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, quoting incident 104 of January 16 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.