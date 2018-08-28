Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tribute to ‘much-adored’ dad who died in M11 motorcycle crash

PUBLISHED: 09:48 24 January 2019

Steve Lord, 63, was riding his mortorcycle when he was involved in the fatal collision in the M11 near Stansted Airport on January 16 Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Steve Lord, 63, was riding his mortorcycle when he was involved in the fatal collision in the M11 near Stansted Airport on January 16 Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Archant

Loving tributes have been paid to a “much-adored” husband and father after a crash on the M11, near Stansted Airport.

Steve Lord, 63, from Dunmow in Essex, died following a collision involving a car and his motorbike, heading southbound between Stansted and Harlow at around 5am on Wednesday, January 16.

In a statement, his wife Diane said: “Steve was a much-adored husband of 40 years, a proud father of two daughters and a doting grandfather of two grandsons, aged three and one.

“Steve loved being surrounded by his family, especially his playful grandsons. He was aiming to retire in the coming years and planned to enjoy his free time with family, both at home and on holiday in Spain.

“He will be remembered for his warmth, his generosity, his storytelling and his wicked sense of humour.

“He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Mrs Lord described her husband as a life-long motorcycle enthusiast, having ridden and restored motorcycles for 45 years.

He had won a number of awards for restoring custom and classic cars and was an active member of the Kawasaki Triples Club.

“We’d like to thank our friends and family for their continued support and would like to give a special thank you to Essex Police,” Mrs Lord added.

“In particular, we’re grateful for the hard work of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit and the care and compassion of our Family Liaison Officers who have provided an invaluable service.”

A 37-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving while under the influence of drink and drugs.

He has been released on bail until February 11.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who saw, or has dash cam footage of, a blue Ford Focus and how it was being driven between Stansted Airport, the A120, the M11 and on the A414 at Harlow between 4.40am and 5.15am on January 16.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, quoting incident 104 of January 16 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘People will see snow flakes falling from the sky’ - Prepare for freezing conditions

Expect to see snowflakes very soon Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Could Bury Road park and ride reopen to help ease Ipswich traffic?

Bury Road park and ride closed in 2011. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Watch Lambert’s pre-Villa press conference LIVE from 1pm

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will face the media this lunchtime ahead of the Blues' trip to Aston Villa this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists