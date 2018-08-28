Police are appealing for information after man left seriously injured

The Grove Witham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Essex police are asking the public for any information they have on a serious collision in Witham.

The collision took place on Tuesday, November 27, with a man in his 50’s and a small vehicle.

The incident happened on The Grove at the junction with Maldon Road between 5.10pm and 5.20pm.

The man is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The vehicle which has been described as small and silver or grey failed to stop at the scene.

Essex police are asking for anyone who saw or heard anything, was driving in the area and has dash cam footage or any other information to call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 856 of November 27. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.