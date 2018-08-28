Heavy Rain

Police are appealing for information after man left seriously injured

PUBLISHED: 11:03 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:03 28 November 2018

The Grove Witham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Grove Witham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Essex police are asking the public for any information they have on a serious collision in Witham.

The collision took place on Tuesday, November 27, with a man in his 50’s and a small vehicle.

The incident happened on The Grove at the junction with Maldon Road between 5.10pm and 5.20pm.

The man is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The vehicle which has been described as small and silver or grey failed to stop at the scene.

Essex police are asking for anyone who saw or heard anything, was driving in the area and has dash cam footage or any other information to call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 856 of November 27. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

08:28 Geraldine Scott
Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The region’s mental health trust is today in special measures for the third time, after an inspection uncovered a litany of failings branded “deeply disturbing” by MPs.

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

06:54 Paul Geater
Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Council’s property company has spent £23.3m to buy another retail park competing with the town centre – this time outside the borough’s boundary.

Have you seen Jack Woods from Ipswich?

7 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Jack Woods from Ipswich is missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help to trace an 18-year-old who has gone missing from Ipswich.

Video Women-only clubbing experience to launch in Ipswich

10:33 Suzanne Day
Jane Spencer-Rolfe and Ronni-Louise Hetherington have set up a women only club night called 'Let's Bop' which launches at Unit 17 on Wednesday November 28th from 7:30pm - 10pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If you haven’t stepped into a nightclub in a few years, it can be slightly daunting to make the move onto the dancefloor.

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

10:14 Megan Aldous
Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police and ambulance attended an accident which happened on Heath Road in Ipswich this morning.

Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision

10:08 Megan Aldous
Riverside Clinic Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision with a van in an Ipswich car park.

Video Mental health trust CQC: Mum ‘scared to have more children’ and student told she could ‘manage’

08:50 Emily Townsend
Ipswich teenager Beth Nunn has slammed Suffolk mental health services Picture: BETH NUNN

A young Ipswich mother under the care of Suffolk mental health services revealed she is scared to have more children after an 18-month battle with postnatal depression.

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

08:39 Jessica Hill
Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Now in its 17th year, Suffolk Limited is one of the key events in the region’s business calender.

Griff Rhys Jones on Suffolk’s Christmas lights - ‘expressions of individuality like you’ve never seen!’

08:25 Jessica Hill
Griff Rhys Jones

As a guest on Radio 2’s drivetime show with Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo last night, Griff Rhys Jones described his experience of a Suffolk Christmas.

Video Blustery winds of 40mph forecasted for today

07:40 Megan Aldous
Find out what weather is forecasted for Suffolk today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It has been a wet start for most people in Suffolk and north Essex this morning, however this is due to clear and be replaced by gusts of wind.

Ipswich town centre "stabbed in back" as council's development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman struck by car on Ipswich zebra crossing

The collision happened on Derby Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich man admits making indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

