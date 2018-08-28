Partly Cloudy

Police investigating alleged racial abuse in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 January 2019

Police are appealing for information after an incident in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after a disturbance in Colchester on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called the Playhouse on St John’s Street at 5.50pm to reports that several men were allegedly being racially abusive and threatening bar staff and members of the public.

Police arrested two 43-year-old men from Colchester under the Public Order Act on suspicion of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Both men been released on bail until January 22.

Anyone with further information about the incident who has not yet spoken to Essex Police is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/997/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

