Police hunt wanted man after fuel stolen from petrol station

Essex Police want to speak to Manuel Clark in connection with a fuel theft in Tiptree Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

A 31-year-old man with links to Ipswich is being sought by police after fuel was stolen from a petrol station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police want to speak to Manuel Clark about the incident, which happened in Tiptree.

Mr Clark also goes by the name Manny. Police described him as white, 5ft 6in tall, stocky, with short dark hair.

He has links to the Colchester and Ipswich areas.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen him, or has information about where he is, to call 101.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.