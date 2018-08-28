Cold weather here to stay as the weekend begins

It's looking cloudy and cold across much of East Anglia today

It may feel fairly warm for a November morning but things are not going to get much warmer across East Anglia as the day progresses.

Expect a chilly November weekend across East Anglia with highs of 8-9C

The thousands of people flooding into Bury St Edmunds for the annual Christmas Fayre will have to wrap-up warm today, Saturday, November 24.

Temperatures will remain at the 6-7C mark with highs of just 8-9C expected later in the day.

There is likely to be quite a lot of cloud around across the region for much of the morning with light spots of rain in the south.

Fortunately for those in Suffolk the showers are likely to stay confined to the north of Essex.

Things will get progressively drier as we move into the afternoon with some rare sunny spells creeping in.

Easterly winds will plague much of the coastline but that will clear as we head towards the evening.

Overnight the clouds will thicken, ensuring that the low temperatures do not get any lower as much of East Anglia sits at 7-8C although a few areas will experience lows of 2-3C.

