Heavy traffic on A12 after Audi car crash and rolling roadblock

Motorists have been delayed by a colission between an Audi and a Renault this morning Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Heavy traffic is building on the A12 across the Essex-Suffolk border after a collision between Dedham and East Bergholt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called around 7:20am on January 11 after reports of an Audi and a Renault colliding between junction 30 and 31 on the main road between Colchester and Ipswich.

The vehicles have now been moved to a slip road to allow traffic to move freely again.

No other emergency services have attended the crash and no injuries have been reported.

Debris from the collision has since been cleared from the road.

Suffolk police have used a rolling roadblock to keep traffic moving safely from the scene of the crash.

The incident has cause tailbacks as far as Langham this morning and will affect commuters for the rest of rush hour.

As a result, traffic at the Copdock interchange from the A12 is moving more smoothly.