Suffolk man sheds 'tears' when told he can stay after 50 years in UK

Published: 5:51 PM August 10, 2021

Shotley man Casper de Boer has been here in the UK 1971. - Credit: Casper de Boer

Dutchman Casper De Boer has shed "tears" after the UK government gave him indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

The Shotley resident felt like he was stuck in a "Kafkaesque nightmare" before he was approved for the EU Settlement Scheme two months after he applied.

Mr De Boer said: "I dropped a few tears in relief. Even now I can feel things swelling up.

"The irony is that this is the second time in 43 years that I have been granted indefinite leave to remain."

The Netherlands-native, 71, and in the UK since 1971, had been most worried about the return of his passport, which the Home Office returned in July.

Some residents can still apply for the EU Settlement Scheme but the deadline for most people to apply passed on June 30, 2021.

For more see gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families.

