News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Suffolk man sheds 'tears' when told he can stay after 50 years in UK

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:51 PM August 10, 2021   
Shotley man Casper de Boer has been in the UK 1971. 

Shotley man Casper de Boer has been here in the UK 1971. - Credit: Casper de Boer

Dutchman Casper De Boer has shed "tears" after the UK government gave him indefinite leave to remain in the UK. 

The Shotley resident felt like he was stuck in a "Kafkaesque nightmare" before he was approved for the EU Settlement Scheme two months after he applied.

Mr De Boer said: "I dropped a few tears in relief. Even now I can feel things swelling up.

"The irony is that this is the second time in 43 years that I have been granted indefinite leave to remain."

The Netherlands-native, 71, and in the UK since 1971, had been most worried about the return of his passport, which the Home Office returned in July. 

Some residents can still apply for the EU Settlement Scheme but the deadline for most people to apply passed on June 30, 2021. 

For more see gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families.

Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme - Credit: Supplied by Sally Chicken

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Shotley Peninsular News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A person walks their dog on the A14

Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 reopens

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A woman was taken to hospital for checks after a car flipped on its roof following a crash in Ipswich's Bramford Road

Suffolk Live

Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus