Published: 3:47 PM July 4, 2021 Updated: 4:59 PM July 4, 2021

Lawrence and Alex Squire proudly displaying their ITFC flag outside the Stadio Olimpico in Rome ahead of England's quarter final Euro 2020 match - Credit: Matthew Squire

A father-of-two who shared pictures on social media of his sons with an Ipswich Town flag at England's match in Rome last night has said it was a "fantastic" experience.

Matthew Squire, 50, who grew up in Woodbridge and now lives in Prague with his wife Martina and two sons Alex,11, and Lawrence, seven, said: "Both my boys have been brought up as Tractor Boys and they have obviously suffered in the last few years.

Matthew Squire's young son's haven't seen much glory for Ipswich Town in recent years but saw an incredible England win in Rome on Saturday evening - Credit: Matthew Squire

"It is just great to go places when you have the Ipswich flag and the shirt, so many other England supporters came and said ' oh Tractor Boys'.

"The boys absolutely loved it, to see that thrill and excitement because England won comfortably."

The little Tractor Boys proudly cheering on England in their impressive Euro 2020 quarter final win - Credit: Matthew Squire

He added: "It was a wonderful night - there was a really good atmosphere in the ground.

"For my youngest this was only his second game, to go and see England and to see that result was obviously fantastic for them both."

You may also want to watch:

The family took a 12-hour drive from Prague to Siena in Italy with their ITFC flag in tow, they then caught the train to Rome for the quarter-final match against Ukraine, which England won 4-0.

They had bought tickets months ago, not knowing if England would make it to the quarter finals.

Alex, who his dad described as a "proud Ipswich fan" even, wore his Ipswich Town shirt inside the atmospheric Stadio Olimpico.

The Squire family made a 12 hour journey from Prague to see England win in Euro 2020 - Credit: Matthew Squire



















