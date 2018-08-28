Sunshine and Showers



Christmas Rocks! Even Santa has been painting pebbles in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:46 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 21 December 2018

Rock painting doesn't stop for Christmas! Picture: JO PERRY



JO PERRY

Members of the Suffolk Rocks and Felixstowe Finds Facebook groups have been impressing us with their festive rocks decorated for Christmas.

Santa painted this Christmassy Felixstowe rock Picture: JANE SMITHSanta painted this Christmassy Felixstowe rock Picture: JANE SMITH

The pebble painting and hunting craze, which always proves popular in the school holidays, shows no sign of stopping for a festive break.

In the Felixstowe Finds Facebook group, which has a staggering 10,451 members, Jane Smith posted a pebble featuring an elf called Freddy.

Cute festive design posted in the Suffolk Rocks Facebook group Picture: FAY WHITECute festive design posted in the Suffolk Rocks Facebook group Picture: FAY WHITE

On the back of the rock she wrote the name ‘Santa’, and then hid it by her niece’s front door.

Jane said: “She was very excited and really believes Santa painted it.”

Beautiful Christmas tree rock Picture: CLARA PAOLANTONIO-HOADBeautiful Christmas tree rock Picture: CLARA PAOLANTONIO-HOAD

Joining in with the Suffolk rock craze from Australia is Fay White, whose sister lives in Needham Market.

She says she enjoys seeing all the Christmas rocks in the Suffolk Rocks group, which has been running an Advent rock painting competition.

Have you painted a cracker of a Christmas rock? Picture: JO PERRYHave you painted a cracker of a Christmas rock? Picture: JO PERRY

Take a look at some more festive examples of pebbles below and feel free to share pictures of your Christmas rocks underneath this article.

Who knows, we might even add them to our Christmas Rocks roundup!

