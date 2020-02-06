Nostalgia: Looking back to when the Star celebrated its centenary in 1985
PUBLISHED: 14:28 07 February 2020
OWEN HINES
To mark its centenary, the Ipswich Star - in those days known as the Evening Star - threw a big party to celebrate and invited the whole community.
Fun was the order of the day as the newspaper turned 100 years old in 1985 - with trampolines, inflatables and tents packed with exhibitions and performances.
February 17, 1885, saw the very first Star produced, originally titled The Star of the East, and then later the name was changed to the Evening Star which it was known as for the best part of the Star's history.
In 2012 the paper was once again re-branded to become the Ipswich Star and the daily newspaper and its website is still at the heart of the community, reporting the news and life of Ipswich and surrounding area and giving its people a voice.
Do you recognise any familiar faces from our gallery? Or where you at the centenary event? Email your memories from the day to sam.dawes@archant.co.uk