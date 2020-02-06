Gallery

Nostalgia: Looking back to when the Star celebrated its centenary in 1985

Children showing off their tricks as they bounce around on trampolines Picture: OWEN HINES OWEN HINES

To mark its centenary, the Ipswich Star - in those days known as the Evening Star - threw a big party to celebrate and invited the whole community.

Display of front pages of the Evening Star spanning over the decades Picture: OWEN HINES Display of front pages of the Evening Star spanning over the decades Picture: OWEN HINES

Fun was the order of the day as the newspaper turned 100 years old in 1985 - with trampolines, inflatables and tents packed with exhibitions and performances.

Posing as funny characters celebrating the Star's centenary Picture: OWEN HINES Posing as funny characters celebrating the Star's centenary Picture: OWEN HINES

February 17, 1885, saw the very first Star produced, originally titled The Star of the East, and then later the name was changed to the Evening Star which it was known as for the best part of the Star's history.

Inflatables were set up for the children to play on Picture: OWEN HINES Inflatables were set up for the children to play on Picture: OWEN HINES

In 2012 the paper was once again re-branded to become the Ipswich Star and the daily newspaper and its website is still at the heart of the community, reporting the news and life of Ipswich and surrounding area and giving its people a voice.

Majorettes groups put on a display for everyone at the playday Picture: OWEN HINES Majorettes groups put on a display for everyone at the playday Picture: OWEN HINES

Do you recognise any familiar faces from our gallery? Or where you at the centenary event? Email your memories from the day to sam.dawes@archant.co.uk