Rare Evening Star nameplate to be auctioned off for Rail Aid

The nameplate is one of several which will be auctioned off to raise funds for Rail Aid in November. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

An extremely rare nameplate, made for the last locomotive ever built by British Rail, is being auctioned off in a massive fundraiser.

L/R: Mayor of Ipswich Jane Chambers, National Express customer services director Andrew Goodrum and Evening Star editor Nigel Pickover in 2010. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT L/R: Mayor of Ipswich Jane Chambers, National Express customer services director Andrew Goodrum and Evening Star editor Nigel Pickover in 2010. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Great Central Railwayana Auctions is hosting an online event in support of Rail Aid – the rail industry’s answer to Children In Need – to raise funds for Railway Children.

The charity usually hosts the annual Railway Ball to help fund their work transforming the lives of vulnerable children and have raised over £7million since 2000.

Alongside other fundraising activities, the auction is the star of the show with lots such as exclusive rail experiences, other Class 90 nameplates and modern traction items.

The priceless nameplates commemorating this Ipswich newspaper’s 125th birthday were made for the Steam loco 92220 Evening Star in 2010.

The naming of the National Express East Anglia Locomotive 90013 "The Evening Star" on Platform 4 of Ipswich Railway Station took place in 2010. L/R: Co-op chief ececutive Richard Sampson, Choose Suffolk chief executive Celia Hodson, Richard Lister, executive director of UCS, Evening Star editor Nigel Pickover and Graeme Kalbraier of Call Connection. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The naming of the National Express East Anglia Locomotive 90013 "The Evening Star" on Platform 4 of Ipswich Railway Station took place in 2010. L/R: Co-op chief ececutive Richard Sampson, Choose Suffolk chief executive Celia Hodson, Richard Lister, executive director of UCS, Evening Star editor Nigel Pickover and Graeme Kalbraier of Call Connection. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The Class 90 express engine was fitted with two Evening Star nameplates, one for each side of the loco, but they were removed when it was repainted in March 2014.

The auctioneers are waiving their commission for the event so all proceeds go to the charity, and currently estimate the special nameplate will go for a hefty price.

Katie Mason, events manage for Railway Children, said it was a difficult decision to cancel the annual ball due to Covid-19.

“The ball usually raises around half a million pounds in funding for the charity,” she said.

“It is a big hole left in our income for the year and we wanted to do something to replace that.

“The whole of the rail industry is behind it and a lot of companies have got involved – some people are running, cycling and walking the total distance of the UK’s rail network while some of the male bosses are getting their legs waxed to raise money.”

Some of the big names involved in the event are Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy, chief executive for HS2 Mark Thurston and TFL commissioner Andy Byford.

Greater Anglia are not currently involved in any of the events.

Rail Aid is inviting people to take on all types of fundraising activity from Sunday, November 22, and will culminate in a live broadcast on Friday, November 27.

The auction will happen on the evening of Thursday, November 26.

To find out more visit the Rail Aid website here.