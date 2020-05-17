Days Gone By - Memories of Christchurch Park events over the decades
PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 May 2020
Ivan Smith
From fetes to a mock battle, Christchurch Park has staged a huge number of events over the years, as our latest photo gallery shows.
We have put together a selection of photos from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.
The famous park has staged a host of events since it was opened in 1895, becoming the first public park in Suffolk’s county town.
Its mix of rolling lawns and woodland, surrounding Christchurch Mansion, provide a perfect backdrop for fetes and fairs, as well rallies by organisations like the Boys Brigade.
One unusual event was a re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings in 1985, where youngsters did battle with cardboard swords and shields.
Of course, as well as being in demand over the summer, the park’s slopes are great place for sledding in winter.
