E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By - Memories of Christchurch Park events over the decades

PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 May 2020

The boys brigade lined up in uniform at Christchurch park in 1974 Picture: IVAN SMITH

The boys brigade lined up in uniform at Christchurch park in 1974 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Ivan Smith

From fetes to a mock battle, Christchurch Park has staged a huge number of events over the years, as our latest photo gallery shows.

Did you participate in the 'Battle of Hastings' re-enactment in Christchurch Park? Picture: OWEN HINESDid you participate in the 'Battle of Hastings' re-enactment in Christchurch Park? Picture: OWEN HINES

We have put together a selection of photos from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

The Felixstowe Debenaires Performing in formation in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANTThe Felixstowe Debenaires Performing in formation in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

The famous park has staged a host of events since it was opened in 1895, becoming the first public park in Suffolk’s county town.

Did you go to the fete in Christchurch Park in 1986? Picture: ARCHANTDid you go to the fete in Christchurch Park in 1986? Picture: ARCHANT

Its mix of rolling lawns and woodland, surrounding Christchurch Mansion, provide a perfect backdrop for fetes and fairs, as well rallies by organisations like the Boys Brigade.

Some of the rides on offer at the Ipswich Co-op fete at Christchurch Park, 1978. Picture: PAUL NIXON / ARCHANTSome of the rides on offer at the Ipswich Co-op fete at Christchurch Park, 1978. Picture: PAUL NIXON / ARCHANT

One unusual event was a re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings in 1985, where youngsters did battle with cardboard swords and shields.

Sledding down the hills at Christchurch Park is a must when it snows Picture: DAVID KINDREDSledding down the hills at Christchurch Park is a must when it snows Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Of course, as well as being in demand over the summer, the park’s slopes are great place for sledding in winter.

A group of ladies dressed in traditional uniforms selling cakes and snacks to the people of Ipswich in Christchurch park Picture: DAVID KINDREDA group of ladies dressed in traditional uniforms selling cakes and snacks to the people of Ipswich in Christchurch park Picture: DAVID KINDRED

What are your memories of visits to Christchurch Park? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of these photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools survey - Two thirds say children should return in September, not June

Most people in our survey thought children should not be going back to school in June. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.

Driver, 14, arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Police have arrested a 14-year-old driver after he failed to stop in Star Lane, Ipswich. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools survey - Two thirds say children should return in September, not June

Most people in our survey thought children should not be going back to school in June. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.

Driver, 14, arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Police have arrested a 14-year-old driver after he failed to stop in Star Lane, Ipswich. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Gem or a white elephant’: Will dream of world’s biggest snow park in Suffolk quarry now happen?

When built, SnOasis' ski slope is due to be 400m long Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Lack of sleep hampering more than half of Suffolk people during lockdown

Research by Suffolk Mind has found more than half of people in the county are not sleeping properly during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk Business Awards: Are you one of this year’s rising stars?

Paul Whittlingham from Ashtons Legal is looking for rising stars in the One to Watch category at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020 Picture: Dave Richardson

Ipswich Town opt against extending three players’ contracts... but door is not closed yet

Danny Rowe and Will Keane are both out of contract this summer. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Days Gone By - Memories of Christchurch Park events over the decades

The boys brigade lined up in uniform at Christchurch park in 1974 Picture: IVAN SMITH
Drive 24