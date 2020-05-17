Gallery

Days Gone By - Memories of Christchurch Park events over the decades

The boys brigade lined up in uniform at Christchurch park in 1974 Picture: IVAN SMITH Ivan Smith

From fetes to a mock battle, Christchurch Park has staged a huge number of events over the years, as our latest photo gallery shows.

Did you participate in the 'Battle of Hastings' re-enactment in Christchurch Park? Picture: OWEN HINES Did you participate in the 'Battle of Hastings' re-enactment in Christchurch Park? Picture: OWEN HINES

We have put together a selection of photos from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

The Felixstowe Debenaires Performing in formation in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT The Felixstowe Debenaires Performing in formation in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

The famous park has staged a host of events since it was opened in 1895, becoming the first public park in Suffolk’s county town.

Did you go to the fete in Christchurch Park in 1986? Picture: ARCHANT Did you go to the fete in Christchurch Park in 1986? Picture: ARCHANT

Its mix of rolling lawns and woodland, surrounding Christchurch Mansion, provide a perfect backdrop for fetes and fairs, as well rallies by organisations like the Boys Brigade.

Some of the rides on offer at the Ipswich Co-op fete at Christchurch Park, 1978. Picture: PAUL NIXON / ARCHANT Some of the rides on offer at the Ipswich Co-op fete at Christchurch Park, 1978. Picture: PAUL NIXON / ARCHANT

One unusual event was a re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings in 1985, where youngsters did battle with cardboard swords and shields.

Sledding down the hills at Christchurch Park is a must when it snows Picture: DAVID KINDRED Sledding down the hills at Christchurch Park is a must when it snows Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Of course, as well as being in demand over the summer, the park’s slopes are great place for sledding in winter.

A group of ladies dressed in traditional uniforms selling cakes and snacks to the people of Ipswich in Christchurch park Picture: DAVID KINDRED A group of ladies dressed in traditional uniforms selling cakes and snacks to the people of Ipswich in Christchurch park Picture: DAVID KINDRED

What are your memories of visits to Christchurch Park?

