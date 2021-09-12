Gallery
World's largest container ship docks at Port of Felixstowe
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The world's largest container ship, the Ever Ace, has docked at the Port of Felixstowe.
Dozens of onlookers lined the beachfront in the Suffolk seaside town to catch a glimpse of the vessel, which measures a huge 400m in length and 61.5m in width.
The Ever Ace travelled over the North Sea overnight from Hamburg in Germany and docked in Felixstowe at around 7am on Sunday.
It has a capacity of 23,992 standard-sized containers and is currently on its maiden voyage.
The Ever Ace's arrival comes several weeks after the Ever Given - which became infamous for blocking the Suez Canal earlier this year - also docked in Suffolk.
The Ever Given was due to arrive at Felixstowe in April, but it became lodged in the canal in Egypt and was subsequently impounded by authorities.