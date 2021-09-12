World's largest container ship docks at Port of Felixstowe

Gallery

Published: 9:25 AM September 12, 2021

The largest cargo ship in the world, Ever Ace, coming into the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The world's largest container ship, the Ever Ace, has docked at the Port of Felixstowe.

Dozens of onlookers lined the beachfront in the Suffolk seaside town to catch a glimpse of the vessel, which measures a huge 400m in length and 61.5m in width.

The Ever Ace arrived in Suffolk on Sunday morning - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Ever Ace travelled over the North Sea overnight from Hamburg in Germany and docked in Felixstowe at around 7am on Sunday.

The ship measures 400m in length and can hold nearly 24,000 containers - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It has a capacity of 23,992 standard-sized containers and is currently on its maiden voyage.

People lined the beach in Felixstowe to catch a glimpse of the vessel - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Ever Ace's arrival comes several weeks after the Ever Given - which became infamous for blocking the Suez Canal earlier this year - also docked in Suffolk.

The Ever Ace's arrival comes after the Ever Given also came to Suffolk - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Ever Given was due to arrive at Felixstowe in April, but it became lodged in the canal in Egypt and was subsequently impounded by authorities.