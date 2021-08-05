Ever Given ship sets off on next voyage after return from Suez

Published: 10:07 AM August 5, 2021

The Ever Given has set off for its next voyaage - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ever Given has set off for its next voyage after returning to Felixstowe following its disastrous trip to the Suez Canal.

The 400m vessel caused havoc when it blocked the busy shipping lane in March, after it was unable to turn around.

It was then held by the Egyptian authorities for more than three months amid a financial dispute over £655m in compensation.

It was freed in July, after an agreement with the ship's owner and the canal authorities.

The container ship had been due to arrive back in Suffolk in April, but the blockage meant it only finally returned at the Port of Felixstowe on Tuesday, August 3.

It is believed that around 2,000 containers were unloaded at the port, which took crews around 24 hours to complete.

The ship set off for its next destination of Hamburg, in Germany, this morning.





