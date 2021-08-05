Ever Given ship sets off on next voyage after return from Suez
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The Ever Given has set off for its next voyage after returning to Felixstowe following its disastrous trip to the Suez Canal.
The 400m vessel caused havoc when it blocked the busy shipping lane in March, after it was unable to turn around.
It was then held by the Egyptian authorities for more than three months amid a financial dispute over £655m in compensation.
It was freed in July, after an agreement with the ship's owner and the canal authorities.
The container ship had been due to arrive back in Suffolk in April, but the blockage meant it only finally returned at the Port of Felixstowe on Tuesday, August 3.
It is believed that around 2,000 containers were unloaded at the port, which took crews around 24 hours to complete.
The ship set off for its next destination of Hamburg, in Germany, this morning.
You may also want to watch:
Most Read
- 1 Man caught in Ipswich park paedophile sting jailed for more than two years
- 2 Ipswich teenage boy arrested over stabbing
- 3 Ipswich lorry drivers raise a glass as haulage firm launches in-house watering hole
- 4 Family 'devastated' after elderly man's Reliant Robin tipped over
- 5 Should buses be kept out of Ipswich's Upper Brook Street?
- 6 Farmland 'years away' from development, says builder
- 7 Woman accused of fraudulently giving £75k to son while bankrupt
- 8 Five of the best places to cure your hangover in Ipswich
- 9 Central Ipswich office tower could be converted into more than 100 flats
- 10 Power cuts in Ipswich leave businesses closed