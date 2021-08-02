News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:28 PM August 2, 2021    Updated: 6:30 PM August 2, 2021
The Ever Given is set to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe after blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt

The Ever Given is set to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Suez Canal Authority/AP

The Ever Given, the vessel that blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year, is due to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe tomorrow.

Global trade was affected by the blockage in Egypt after the giant container ship became wedged diagonally in the canal on March 23.

After six days, the 400m-long ship was finally freed following a salvage operation, clearing one of the busiest trading routes in the world.

The ship's Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, them became locked in a dispute over a £655million compensation claim before it was finally released last month.

The vessel, carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has unloaded goods in Rotterdam in the Netherlands and is now making its way to Suffolk - four months later than originally planned.

Felixstowe police have urged ship-spotters not to gather at Landguard Point in the town and have said the vessel will be visible from the seafront.

You may also want to watch:

Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An army helicopter has landed in a field in Nacton after developing a fault

Suffolk Live

Army helicopter lands in field near Nacton after developing fault

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
This is the couch dumped at Burlington Road in Ipswich

Ipswich Borough Council

Anger as 'selfish' fly-tippers dump couch in Ipswich street

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Here is the full list of people who have been jailed in Suffolk this week

Suffolk Live

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich remains cordoned off as police investigate the scene of a stabbi

Suffolk Live

Man arrested over Cardinal Park stabbing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus