Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe

Published: 6:28 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 6:30 PM August 2, 2021

The Ever Given is set to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Suez Canal Authority/AP

The Ever Given, the vessel that blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year, is due to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe tomorrow.

Global trade was affected by the blockage in Egypt after the giant container ship became wedged diagonally in the canal on March 23.

After six days, the 400m-long ship was finally freed following a salvage operation, clearing one of the busiest trading routes in the world.

The ship's Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, them became locked in a dispute over a £655million compensation claim before it was finally released last month.

The vessel, carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has unloaded goods in Rotterdam in the Netherlands and is now making its way to Suffolk - four months later than originally planned.

Felixstowe police have urged ship-spotters not to gather at Landguard Point in the town and have said the vessel will be visible from the seafront.