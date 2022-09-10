Pictures show one of world's largest container ships arriving at Felixstowe

Gallery

The Evergreen Ever Apex arrives at the Port of Felixstowe this morning, September 10 - Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography

Stunning images have captured the arrival of one of the world's largest container ships at the Port of Felixstowe.

At 4am this morning, September 10, the Evergreen Ever Apex arrived at the major Suffolk port after departing from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography

The container ship is 400 metres long and has a gross tonnage of 236,228.

Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography

The Ever Apex is expected to remain at Felixstowe until 7pm on Monday, September 12, where it will set sail for Hamburg.

Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography

Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography

These images, captured by JW Shipping Photography, depict the moment that the ship arrived on the Suffolk coast at dawn.

In August, the Evergreen Ever Arm also stopped at the Port of Felixstowe.