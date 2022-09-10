News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pictures show one of world's largest container ships arriving at Felixstowe

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:20 PM September 10, 2022
The Evergreen Ever Apex arrives at the Port of Felixstowe this morning, September 10

The Evergreen Ever Apex arrives at the Port of Felixstowe this morning, September 10 - Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography

Stunning images have captured the arrival of one of the world's largest container ships at the Port of Felixstowe.

At 4am this morning, September 10, the Evergreen Ever Apex arrived at the major Suffolk port after departing from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The Evergreen Ever Apex arrives at the Port of Felixstowe

The Evergreen Ever Apex arrives at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography

The container ship is 400 metres long and has a gross tonnage of 236,228.

The Ever Apex docked at Felixstowe

The Ever Apex docked at Felixstowe - Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography

The Ever Apex is expected to remain at Felixstowe until 7pm on Monday, September 12, where it will set sail for Hamburg.

The Ever Apex is 400 metres long

The Ever Apex is 400 metres long - Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography

The Ever Apex arrived at 4am this morning

The Ever Apex arrived at 4am this morning - Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography

These images, captured by JW Shipping Photography, depict the moment that the ship arrived on the Suffolk coast at dawn.

In August, the Evergreen Ever Arm also stopped at the Port of Felixstowe.

Port of Felixstowe
Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

