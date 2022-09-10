Gallery
Pictures show one of world's largest container ships arriving at Felixstowe
Published: 3:20 PM September 10, 2022
- Credit: Jeff Welch/JW Shipping Photography
Stunning images have captured the arrival of one of the world's largest container ships at the Port of Felixstowe.
At 4am this morning, September 10, the Evergreen Ever Apex arrived at the major Suffolk port after departing from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.
The container ship is 400 metres long and has a gross tonnage of 236,228.
The Ever Apex is expected to remain at Felixstowe until 7pm on Monday, September 12, where it will set sail for Hamburg.
These images, captured by JW Shipping Photography, depict the moment that the ship arrived on the Suffolk coast at dawn.
In August, the Evergreen Ever Arm also stopped at the Port of Felixstowe.