Everything you need to know about Kidzfest 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:37 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 15 July 2019

There is lots of family fun to be had at Kidzfest in Ipswich this weekend Picture: ARCHANT

There is lots of family fun to be had at Kidzfest in Ipswich this weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

This weekend children will be able to meet their favourite Toy Story characters and get to relax on a beach at Kidzfest at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

So dig out your child's favourite princess or superhero costume and read our guide to everything you need to know about Kidzfest 2019.

What is there to do at Kidzfest?

As well as meeting Woody and Buzz, families can have their pictures taken in a princess carriage or even take a superhero express train!

Fans of the Greatest Showman will be able to sing along with a live tribute to the hit musical which is hugely popular with little ones.

After all that excitement children will be able to relax on a beach and even cool off with a water fight.

When is Kidzfest?

Kidzfest 2019 takes place at the Trinity Park show ground in Ipswich this Saturday, July 20 and Sunday July 21. Gates open at 11am each day and close at 4pm.

How do I get tickets for Kidzfest?

Tickets for the event are available on the Kidzfest website and according to their Facebook page there are still limited tickets available at the price of £5.00.

You are able to book tickets for the whole weekend or for the individual days but tickets are not available on the gate.

Find out more details on how to book for Kidzfest here.



Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

School’s delight at Ofsted rating and being top for A levels in Suffolk

Felixstowe International College celebrates its Ofsted rating of Good Picture: FELIXSTOWE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Roadworks begin to improve access to Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran shows

Roadworks in London Road will start today to make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

Chemical alert after mystery liquid poured into hedge in Ipswich park

Fire crews in Lakeside Road after reports of a hazardous substance being poured into a hedge in Stonelodge Park Picture: Mark Langford

Shops closing early and drop in customers blamed on M&S closure

Campaigners outside Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe on it's final day of trading in the town. Left to right: Roy Gray, Ann Whimhurst, Mike Titchener, Daphne Mann, and Margaret Morris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

