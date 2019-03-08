Everything you need to know about Kidzfest 2019

This weekend children will be able to meet their favourite Toy Story characters and get to relax on a beach at Kidzfest at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

So dig out your child's favourite princess or superhero costume and read our guide to everything you need to know about Kidzfest 2019.

What is there to do at Kidzfest?

As well as meeting Woody and Buzz, families can have their pictures taken in a princess carriage or even take a superhero express train!

Fans of the Greatest Showman will be able to sing along with a live tribute to the hit musical which is hugely popular with little ones.

After all that excitement children will be able to relax on a beach and even cool off with a water fight.

When is Kidzfest?

Kidzfest 2019 takes place at the Trinity Park show ground in Ipswich this Saturday, July 20 and Sunday July 21. Gates open at 11am each day and close at 4pm.

How do I get tickets for Kidzfest?

Tickets for the event are available on the Kidzfest website and according to their Facebook page there are still limited tickets available at the price of £5.00.

You are able to book tickets for the whole weekend or for the individual days but tickets are not available on the gate.

Find out more details on how to book for Kidzfest here.



