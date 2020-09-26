‘Brave’ Ipswich girl born 12 weeks premature hits milestone by attending primary school

Evie Compton, who was born 12 weeks premature, has gone to Rushmere Hall Primary School for the first time. Picture: DAN COMPTON

A ‘brave’ girl born 12 weeks premature while her parents were on holiday in the Dominican Republic has attended school for the first time.

Evie Compton, who was born 12 weeks premature, was "ready" to go to school for the first time. Picture: DAN COMPTON Evie Compton, who was born 12 weeks premature, was "ready" to go to school for the first time. Picture: DAN COMPTON

Evie Compton turns five years old on Monday, September 28 - but her birthday is not her biggest achievement this September.

The youngster was born three months premature, while her parents Dan and Sharon Compton attended a friend’s wedding on the Caribbean island.

She weighed only 2lb and 10oz at birth, and had to be incubated for months before she was allowed to leave hospital.

Nearly five years later, having tackled many challenges along the way, Evie has now attended Rushmere Hall Primary School for the first time.

The homecoming party for Evie Compton who was born 12 weeks early in Dominican Republic. Pictured with mum and dad Dan and Sharon. Picture: ARCHANT The homecoming party for Evie Compton who was born 12 weeks early in Dominican Republic. Pictured with mum and dad Dan and Sharon. Picture: ARCHANT

Mr Compton said: “Being a tree surgeon myself, I like the expression ‘mighty oaks from little acorns grow’.

“This is how I think of Evie.

“Now with her being five and also her passing another milestone by starting primary school, she is ever approaching the mighty oak status.

“On her first day at Rushmere Hall, we were expecting tears from both me and Sharon, and Evie.

Evie Compton, who was born 12 weeks premature, has gone to Rushmere Hall Primary School for the first time. Picture: DAN COMPTON Evie Compton, who was born 12 weeks premature, has gone to Rushmere Hall Primary School for the first time. Picture: DAN COMPTON

“But neither we nor Evie shed a tear.

“Evie did ‘well up’ in her eyes but she didn’t cry.

“I guess it was because we all knew she was ready to take the next step in her life.”

The youngster was born deaf but received life-changing Cochlear implants last October and has had to learn how to hear.

Evie will be assisted by SEN staff at her new school to develop her new skill.

Mr Compton added: “There is a specialist unit for deaf children at the school where Evie will be and, with help from them and others at the school, we are confident that she will develop her language, speech and signing.”

Evie has already received help from Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society (IDCS), which helped the family with sign language lessons, as well as St Helens House Audiology, the sensory and communication team.

A fundraising campaign was set up to help the couple, who have since married, pay for their stay. It raised over £75,000 and, after their insurance company paid out, they gave it all to charity.