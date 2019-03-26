Nine-year-old Evie wins Premier League poetry competition

Evie Hynes. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

A talented nine-year-old girl from Ipswich has won a Premier League poetry competition - picked by an all-star judging team of Rio Ferdinand, Olly Murs, children’s Laureate Lauren Child and poet Joseph Coelho.

Evie Hynes, a pupil at Ipswich High School, was one of more than 25,000 children aged 5-11 across England and Wales to enter the Premier League Writing Stars competition.

The young wordsmiths were challenged to write a poem themed around the issue of diversity - with Evie’s entry selected as the East of England winner.

Evie was presented a framed version of her poem by headteacher Eileen Fisher at her school yesterday before she read her winning poem aloud to her classmates to a big round of applause.

Evie said she managed to pen her poem all in one day. She said: “I thought since it is about diversity, maybe I should write about being different.”

Asked how she felt when she had heard the judges had picked her poem as winner she said she was “quite shocked and very excited”.

Evie’s teacher Nick Garner said: “I am amazed. “For someone of her age to come up with something so feeling, which takes the feelings of others into account, it’s really great.

“She is really good at creative writing, she likes to come up with stories, but we have not really seen poetry from her before so it’s a lovely side of her to see.

“We are extremely proud of her and the school.”

Headteacher Eileen Fisher added: “We have all been really proud of Evie.

“Evie has been here since nursery so she has gone through the school and is now in year four.

“She has done very, very well.”

Judge Joseph Coelho said Evie’s poem was “amazing”.

“Even at such a young age she had a clear structure and beautiful use of rhyme,” he said.

”The quality of the poems in the competition was amazing and with 25,000 entries across England and Wales she was a worthy winner.

“It’s very impressive to see young people taking on such challenging topics.

“I find kids tend to show up adults more often than not when it comes to talking about subjects like diversity.

“You’ll see kids playing in the playground together, no problem at all.”

It’s Good to be Different by Evie Hynes

We’re all very different

And that’s a good thing

Some people can dance

Some people can sing.

Whether you’re short or tall

Or tiny or large

You could live in a house

Or even a barge

Some people are black

Some people are white

Some people are neither

And that is alright.

I’m not like anyone

And there is no-one like me

We all have little differences

But some you cannot see.

So it’s good to be different

And not all the same

Otherwise life would be boring

And that is just lame.