What Ipswich restaurant did Chris Evans eat at last night?

Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans is coming to Ipswich for an event at St Matthews Primary School Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Radio DJ and former Top Gear presenter Chris Evans had dinner in Ipswich last night ahead of his visit to St Matthew's Primary School.

Chris Evans stopped off at the Maharani in Ipswich's Norwich Road last night Picture: SUMON MIAH Chris Evans stopped off at the Maharani in Ipswich's Norwich Road last night Picture: SUMON MIAH

The 53-year-old tried out some speciality dishes at Maharani in Norwich Road - to the delight of staff at the family-run business, owned by Manik Miah.

His nephew Sumon said the radio star, who has presented shows on Radio 1, Radio 2 and now fronts Virgin Radio's breakfast show, was a "very nice man" who "spoke to everyone".

He added: "He seemed like a really nice person, he was very friendly and wanted to talk with everybody."

Manik's son Minhaz said: "He came to the Maharani as he had heard good recommendations. The whole Virgin crew came in for a meal - they really enjoyed our speciality dishes.

"They even spoke about the restaurant on Virgin Radio, they loved Manik and I running the family business and keeping authentic.

He added: "They seemed to love the atmosphere."

Mr Evans, originally from Berkshire, stopped off at the family-run curry house ahead of his visit to an Ipswich school, where he is presenting a special breakfast show this morning.

Pupils at St Matthew's, in Portman Road, welcomed the Top Gear star after winning a national Christmas song competition called the 12 Schools of Christmas.

They sang their award-winning new hit 'I Wanna Have Christmas Everyday' - defeating 300 other entries in the process.

