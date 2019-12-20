E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

What Ipswich restaurant did Chris Evans eat at last night?

PUBLISHED: 10:17 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 20 December 2019

Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans is coming to Ipswich for an event at St Matthews Primary School Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans is coming to Ipswich for an event at St Matthews Primary School Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Radio DJ and former Top Gear presenter Chris Evans had dinner in Ipswich last night ahead of his visit to St Matthew's Primary School.

Chris Evans stopped off at the Maharani in Ipswich's Norwich Road last night Picture: SUMON MIAHChris Evans stopped off at the Maharani in Ipswich's Norwich Road last night Picture: SUMON MIAH

The 53-year-old tried out some speciality dishes at Maharani in Norwich Road - to the delight of staff at the family-run business, owned by Manik Miah.

His nephew Sumon said the radio star, who has presented shows on Radio 1, Radio 2 and now fronts Virgin Radio's breakfast show, was a "very nice man" who "spoke to everyone".

He added: "He seemed like a really nice person, he was very friendly and wanted to talk with everybody."

Manik's son Minhaz said: "He came to the Maharani as he had heard good recommendations. The whole Virgin crew came in for a meal - they really enjoyed our speciality dishes.

You may also want to watch:

"They even spoke about the restaurant on Virgin Radio, they loved Manik and I running the family business and keeping authentic.

He added: "They seemed to love the atmosphere."

Mr Evans, originally from Berkshire, stopped off at the family-run curry house ahead of his visit to an Ipswich school, where he is presenting a special breakfast show this morning.

Pupils at St Matthew's, in Portman Road, welcomed the Top Gear star after winning a national Christmas song competition called the 12 Schools of Christmas.

They sang their award-winning new hit 'I Wanna Have Christmas Everyday' - defeating 300 other entries in the process.

MORE: Pupils 'brimming with excitement' ahead of Chris Evans radio show at their school

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

What Ipswich restaurant did Chris Evans eat at last night?

Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans is coming to Ipswich for an event at St Matthews Primary School Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

Flooding causes landslide on railway in Suffolk – line blocked

The landslide happened near Woodbridge and services from the station to Ipswich have been affected (Stock image) Picture: MICK WEBB

Suffolk floods: Motorist rescued from car as flood warnings issued in county

The B1078 in Hemingstone, close to Ipswich, is submerged this morning Picture: KAREN BYRNAND

Another morning of problems on the rail network – with main line services also affected

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading to London. Stock Image.

Tooks bakery homes site takes shape as Ipswich mayor tops out scheme

Work is well under way with building the new council homes on the former Tooks site at the junction of Bury Road and Old Norwich Road. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists