Ex-youth football coach dies in car crash before sexual abuse trial

Former youth football coach and scout Michael "Kit" Carson, who was due to stand trial on sexual abuse charges, has died Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

An ex-youth football coach has died a day before he was due to stand trial on multiple sexual assault charges, police have confirmed.

Michael ‘Kit’ Carson, 75, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Cambridge, has been named as the victim in a single-vehicle crash on the A1303 at Bottisham, near Newmarket, yesterday morning.

Emergency services attempted to save Mr Carson’s life but he was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

No other vehicle or person was involved in the collision.

Mr Carson, who worked at Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cambridge United, had denied 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The allegations against him involved 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16, between 1978 and 2009.

Cambridgeshire police said the victims have been informed and efforts are being made to contact all the witnesses.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage should call 101, quoting incident 100 of January 7.