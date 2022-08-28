Rebel with a cause! Children's book character exhibition at The Hold
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A “marvellous and mischievous” exhibition has arrived at The Hold in Ipswich, bringing together some of the most wild and wilful characters many will remember from childhood.
This display is on the move from the British Library, and will include familiar faces such as Tracy Beaker, Pippi Longstocking and Matilda.
Some new faces also made an appearance, with characters such as Omar from Planet Omar, Billy from Billy and the Beast and Dirty Bertie.
This celebration of rebels spans over 300 years and features over 50 books, manuscripts and original artwork.
On the tour from the British Library, this exhibition takes a closer look at characters who stand up for what they believe in, break away from convention, have a cause they are fighting for, are extremely resilient, survive difficult situations - or perhaps are just slightly mischievous!
Marvellous and Mischievous: Literatures Young Rebels will be running until Thursday, September 1.