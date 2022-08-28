News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rebel with a cause! Children's book character exhibition at The Hold

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 9:07 AM August 28, 2022
Exhibition of Rebels from children's books at The Hold. Neil and Rowan Gibson reading Dirty Bertie.

People flocked to The Hold this weekend to meet the rebels from children's books many have known and loved. Pictured: Neil and Rowan Gibson reading Dirty Bertie - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A “marvellous and mischievous” exhibition has arrived at The Hold in Ipswich, bringing together some of the most wild and wilful characters many will remember from childhood. 

This display is on the move from the British Library, and will include familiar faces such as Tracy Beaker, Pippi Longstocking and Matilda. 

Some new faces also made an appearance, with characters such as Omar from Planet Omar, Billy from Billy and the Beast and Dirty Bertie.

This celebration of rebels spans over 300 years and features over 50 books, manuscripts and original artwork. 

On the tour from the British Library, this exhibition takes a closer look at characters who stand up for what they believe in, break away from convention, have a cause they are fighting for, are extremely resilient, survive difficult situations - or perhaps are just slightly mischievous!

Marvellous and Mischievous: Literatures Young Rebels will be running until Thursday, September 1.

Exhibition of Rebels from children's books at The Hold. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The "marvellous and mischievous" exhibition contained some familiar faces, and a few new ones, too - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Exhibition of Rebels from children's books at The Hold. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Many will remember reading about the adventures of Tracy Beaker - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Exhibition of Rebels from children's books at The Hold. Stephanie and her daughter Freya next to the

Stephanie and her daughter Freya next to the Tracy Beaker exhibit. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Exhibition of Rebels from children's books at The Hold. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The "marvellous and mischievous" exhibition contained some familiar faces, and a few new ones, too - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Exhibition of Rebels from children's books at The Hold. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Many will remember reading Roald Dahl's Matilda, who stood up to the fearsome Miss Trunchball - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Exhibition of Rebels from children's books at The Hold. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The "marvellous and mischievous" exhibition contained some familiar faces, and a few new ones, too - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Exhibition of Rebels from children's books at The Hold. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The "marvellous and mischievous" exhibition contained some familiar faces, and a few new ones, too - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


