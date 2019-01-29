Sunshine and Showers

Experts invited to online safety conference at University of Suffolk

29 January, 2019 - 14:54
The University of Suffolk is hosting a conference about online safety Picture: GREGG BROWN

The University of Suffolk is marking Safer Internet Day by inviting experts to speak at a conference on how to stay safe online.

The Digital Differences conference, on Tuesday, February 5, will include speeches by Professor Andy Phippen, a national expert on social responsibility in IT from the University of Portsmouth and cybersecurity expert Professor Steven Furnell from Plymouth University.

Professor Emma Bond and research associate Katie Tyrrell, from the University of Suffolk, will then present findings from their Digital Civility project.

Mrs Tyrell said their year-long project shows students at the university often have diverse digital footprints, sometimes littered with adverse experiences and abusive comments.

She said: Our project has clearly demonstrated that by working in a holistic way across the student community we can mitigate the risks that students face.”

Visit www.uos.ac.uk/events for tickets.

