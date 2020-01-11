E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

PUBLISHED: 10:32 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 11 January 2020

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

TRACEY HUMPHREYS

The dramatic moment an explosion rocked Felixstowe docks and shook homes seven miles away has been caught on camera.

Tracey Humphreys caught this footage of the moment gas canisters exploded at the port, just before 9am today.

MORE: Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said a welder's van caught fire after gas canisters on top of it exploded, but nobody was injured.

He added: "The cause of the fire is not clear at this time, but nobody was hurt. The gas tank exploded, which explains the loud noise."

Someone in the Trimley area said: "Just before 9am there was a huge explosion which seemed to be coming from the port area.

"It was loud - loud enough to shock us and the tiles on our roof rattled. We hope everyone is ok."

Another person said they heard the explosion in Brightwell, which is seven miles away.

One person said: "It shook the house...an almighty bang - sounded like an explosion."

While another added: "I could hear it in Trimley...huge bang. Wonder what's going on."

Did you hear the bang? Let us know where you were when you heard it.

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

A14 reopens but tailbacks continue after crash near Orwell Bridge

Traffic is building on the approach to the Orwell Bridge on the A14. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

A14 reopens but tailbacks continue after crash near Orwell Bridge

Traffic is building on the approach to the Orwell Bridge on the A14. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Firefighters are at the scene of what sounded like an 'explosion' at Felixstowe docks

New Year, New Hobbies for all as new courses start across Suffolk

Leisure learning courses at Suffolk New College and other venues offer opportunities to enjoy new hobbies and pick up new skills and creative ideas Picture: SIMON PARKER

Amazing pictures of wolf moon and lunar eclipse in Suffolk

Wolf moon over Felixstowe docks Picture: KEVIN JAY

Debenhams store closures start today – how do you think retailer can survive?

'Last few days' signs have been installed ahead of the closure of Great Yarmouth's Debenhams store this month Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists