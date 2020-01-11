Video

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS TRACEY HUMPHREYS

The dramatic moment an explosion rocked Felixstowe docks and shook homes seven miles away has been caught on camera.

Tracey Humphreys caught this footage of the moment gas canisters exploded at the port, just before 9am today.

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said a welder's van caught fire after gas canisters on top of it exploded, but nobody was injured.

He added: "The cause of the fire is not clear at this time, but nobody was hurt. The gas tank exploded, which explains the loud noise."

Someone in the Trimley area said: "Just before 9am there was a huge explosion which seemed to be coming from the port area.

"It was loud - loud enough to shock us and the tiles on our roof rattled. We hope everyone is ok."

Another person said they heard the explosion in Brightwell, which is seven miles away.

One person said: "It shook the house...an almighty bang - sounded like an explosion."

While another added: "I could hear it in Trimley...huge bang. Wonder what's going on."

