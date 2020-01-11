Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Firefighters are at the scene of what sounded like an 'explosion' at Felixstowe docks Archant

A loud bang has shaken homes in Felixstowe after a gas tank exploded at the port.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pictures and video have emerged of firefighters dowsing the flames at Felixstowe docks.

People living in nearby Trimley St Mary said they heard an "almighty bang" that sounded like a sonic boom or explosion. Homes were shaken several miles away.

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said a welder's van caught fire after gas canisters on top of it exploded, but nobody was injured.

He added: "The cause of the fire is not clear at this time, but nobody was hurt. The gas tank exploded, which explains the loud noise."

One person said: "It shook the house...an almighty bang - sounded like an explosion."

While another added: "I could hear it in Trimley...huge bang. Wonder what's going on."

Someone in the Trimley area added: "Just before 9am there was a huge explosion which seemed to be coming from the port area.

"It was loud - loud enough to shock us and the tiles on our roof rattled. We hope everyone is ok."

Another person said they heard the explosion in Brightwell, which is seven miles away.

The Suffolk fire service log shows two engines are at the scene, having been called there at 8.54am.

More to follow